Commodity wrap - oil, gold, coffee, aluminum (18.01.2022)
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
Oil has a stellar start of a new year. Not only prices managed to break above 2021 highs but Brent price even managed to reach the highest level since...
European indices drop amid jump in US yields DE30 slumps to 15,700 pts European car sales plunged 22% YoY in December European...
The beginning of today's session brings a strong discount on European indices and US indices futures. Yields on US 10-year notes jumped to 2-year highs...
Good sentiment on the stock market in Europe Low volatility on the forex market JPY lost the most to USD, while CAD strengthened Gold and oil...
BNP Paribas issued a recommendation for the EURNZD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Cardano from the beginning was supposed to be a cryptocurrency that would beat Ethereum due to its properties. Cardano also known by the acronym ADA, however,...
Cardano, which has been in a downtrend for many months, has been gaining very strongly for the past week and is up almost 10% today. Cardano's gains...
Credit Suisse (CSGN.CH) is trading down over 2% in today's session following the resignation of its CEO, Mr. Antonio Horta-Osorio. In his place...
Last week we saw a strong devaluation of the USD against the majors currencies pairs, however, at the end of the week the USD ended up recovering part...
European stock markets trade higher DE30 breaks back above 15,925 pts resistance Volkswagen to expand EV capacity in China to 900k...
The first session of a new week was a busy one for investors from China. Monthly activity data for December as well as Q4 2021 GDP growth figures were...
European markets set to open higher US traders observe Martin Luther King Day Trading on the US futures will end sooner today European...
0.3% while indices from China traded 0.4-1.5% higher. Kospi was a laggard, dropping over 1% today DAX futures point to a higher opening of...
In this webinar you will learn what does inflation mean for indices, fx why is Bank of Japan overlooked why GBP could be at the key juncture You...
American consumers have made it so clear for the first time that rising prices are not very welcome. Today's retail sales, industrial production and...
The cryptocurrency DOGECOIN, popular among speculators, jumped nearly 15% after Elon Musk's Tweet that Tesla (TSLA.US) will allow cryptocurrency payment...
Comments from Fed members were the main drivers of moves on the global markets this week. While Fed speak will always be in the center of the market's...
