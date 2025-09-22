European stocks trade mixed, DE30 below 16,000 pts
European indices trade mixed DE30 pulls back below 16,000 pts BMW with record sales in China in 2021 European stock market...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
เพิ่มเติม
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
เพิ่มเติม
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
เพิ่มเติม
European indices trade mixed DE30 pulls back below 16,000 pts BMW with record sales in China in 2021 European stock market...
In spite of hawkish comments made by Fed members regarding rate hikes recently, the US dollar has been weakening against the euro this week. More and more...
European indices expected to open a touch lower Lael Brainard to appear in US Senate today US PPI data for December European...
Indices from Wall Street continued to gain yesterday. S&P 500 gained 0.28%, Dow Jones moved 0.11% higher and Nasdaq added 0.23%. Russell 2000...
European bourses close higher US inflation highest since 1982 US crude stocks fell more than expected Altcoins move higher European indices...
PayPal (PYPL.US) stock fell nearly 2.0% % after Jefferies downgraded its stance on the digital payments company to “hold” from “buy”,...
Rising prices have become a real problem all over the world. We can look for the sources of inflation almost everywhere, but the world pays attention mainly...
Report from the US Department of Energy caused some moves on the oil market. Crude inventories fell more than expected while gasoline stockpiles increased...
US stocks opened higher US CPI highest since 1982 Biogen (BIIB.US) shares fell over 9% after Medicare limited Aduhelm coverage US indices launched...
It’s June 1982. Gold is traded at $350 per ounce after an impressive rally of the 70’s, S&P500 is at 110 points and 10-yeat bond yields...
The widely watched US CPI inflation for December has just been released. The data came in line with market expectations as the headline inflation rose...
US100 Let’s start today’s analysis with the US tech index - Nasdaq-100 (US100). Looking at the D1 interval, it may seem that despite recent...
US CPI data release at 1:30 pm GMT is a key event of the day. Report for December is expected to show headline price growth accelerating to 7% YoY - the...
The oil market has been mixed since the beginning of the week. Oil prices sank on Monday on fresh demand fears, even trumping supply outages in Libya and...
European indices continue upward move DE30 breaks above 16,000 pts TeamViewer reported preliminary results European stock...
Release of the US CPI inflation data for December is a key event of the day. The Fed has become more hawkish as of late but Chair Powell said yesterday...
European markets set to open higher US CPI data for December due at 1:30 pm GMT DOE report, WASDE report Futures markets...
Wall Street indices recovered from Monday's drop yesterday. S&P 500 gained 0.92%, Dow Jones added 0.51% and Nasdaq rallied 1.41%. Russell...
European equities closed higher Wall Street erased early losses after Powell comments Powell predicts a “long road to normal” in monetary...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม