US orders more doses of COVID treatment from VIR Biotechnology
Vir Biotechnology (VIR.US) announced today that the US government will buy an additional 600,000 doses of sotrovimab, its Covid-19 treatment developed...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
Danske Bank issued a recommendation for the EURCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
USD fell sharply and stock indexes moved higher after Powell remarks before the Senate dashed markets' expectations for a more hawkish approach. Fed’s...
Danske Bank issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
US stocks opened lower Powell to appear in Senate for confirmation hearings IBM (IBM.US) stock plunged after analyst downgrade US indices launched...
Oil Rumours that OPEC+ will be unable to maintain output increases of 400k bpd per month intensify Recent oil price gains were results...
Micron Technology (MU.US) designs, develops, manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions for NAND, DRAM and NOR. As of the end of fiscal 2021 (period...
European stock markets rally DE30 eyes another test of 16,000 pts HelloFresh launches share buyback programme European stock...
Nasdaq-100 (US100) had a very volatile session yesterday. The index has been trading lower during the European session and experienced a steep drop after...
European markets set to open higher Powell to appear in Senate for confirmation hearings European stock market futures trade higher...
US indices took a hit at the beginning of the Wall Street session yesterday. However, the majority of losses were erased by the end of the session....
Declines in European and US stock markets Cryptocurrencies under pressure Gold tries to recover losses, the price returns in the vicinity of $1,800 A...
We saw strong pullback on the US tech index in the second half of last week, and the downward movement continues after the weekend. The technical situation...
Fed tightening was underappreciated by investors towards the end of 2021, but it seems like we are finally witnessing a market reckoning. Technological...
Lululemon Athletica (LULU.US) is taking a dive in today's session following negative news about its projected results for the fiscal fourth quarter....
Bitcoin quotations fell below the psychological barrier of 40 000 USD at the opening of the session on Wall Street and reached the level of 39 500 USD....
The start of a new week of trading on Wall Street brings a continuation of the dynamic declines of technology companies, which were collapsed by rising...
Last week was marked by the release of the minutes of the latest FOMC meeting in conjunction with Friday's NFP report. Although the US dollar experienced...
It looks like markets are finally starting to realize what direction monetary policy around the world is heading in, especially Fed's monetary policy....
