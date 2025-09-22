US OPEN: Markets moving lower after hawkish minutes
US markets open lower on Thursday Tech fails to rebound, US100 cracks through 15700 level US data supports hawkish Fed US market had...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
Initial jobless claims in the US ticked up to 207k in the final full week of December from 200k before which remain a great result indeed and if anything...
DE30 in the green as dip buyers emerge Double top still in play Clear rotation from growth to value sees Zalando stock plunging ever lower European...
While global markets do attempt to take a breath after the FOMC minutes released yesterday, there’s no sign of stabilization on the cryptocurrency...
We got a final UK PMI services for December and while it saw a huge decline vs November (when it was at 58.5) at 53.6 it was still 0.4 higher than initially...
US100 failed to hit ATH when US30 and US500 did last time Index tests key supports A large sell-off possible if supports broken US100 is clearly...
Flash CPI in Germany is the highlight of the European session ISM services, claims in the US are the figures of the day Market focus on policy tightening...
FOMC minutes were clearly hawkish yesterday. Participants saw increased need of earlier (than previously expected) rate hikes. More importantly many...
European indices hit fresh records Downbeat moods on Wall Street FOMC minutes flag faster rate-hike pace European indices closed at a fresh...
Minutes from the FOMC meeting that took place in December has just been released. Markets were primarily focused on discussions around Fed's balance...
The British pound strengthened significantly during today's session after Prime Minister Johnson announced that there is no need to shut down the country...
Private businesses in the United States hired 807K workers in December, the most in 7 months and more than double market forecasts of 400K. Hiring was...
Kazatomprom (KAP.UK) is currently the largest uranium producer in the world, accounting for 23% of the raw material production in 2020. Kazatomprom mines...
Report from the US Department of Energy failed to trigger big moves on the oil market. Crude inventories fell less than expected while gasoline...
US stock opened mixed ADP report well above expectations Beyond Meat (BYND.US) fried chicken will be sold at KFC Major Wall Street indices...
ADP report on change in US employment in December was released at 1:15 pm GMT. Data was expected to show an increase of 400k jobs following a 534k increase...
After a calm holiday period on the markets, investors face a busy first week of a new year. ISM manufacturing, FOMC minutes as well as labour market report...
Bitcoin has been in a consolidation phase for many weeks, price has continued to trade in a range since late November, between $46,197 and $51,65. When...
European markets continue upward move DE30 eyes test of record highs BMW sold record number of BMW-brand cars in 2021 European...
