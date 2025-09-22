Chart of the day - GOLD (05.01.2021)
FOMC minutes release is a key event of the day. US central bankers admitted in December that their response to the rising inflation was delayed. Pace of...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
เพิ่มเติม
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
เพิ่มเติม
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
เพิ่มเติม
FOMC minutes release is a key event of the day. US central bankers admitted in December that their response to the rising inflation was delayed. Pace of...
European markets set to more or less flat FOMC minutes in the evening DOE report on oil stocks, ADP employment report Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. Dow Jones gained 0.59% and reached a new record higher. S&P 500 dropped 0.06% while Nasdaq...
European shares close at new records Dow extends record high, Nasdaq under pressure OPEC+ sticks to planned 400K bpd output increase European...
Fortinet (FTNT.US) is a cyber security company that has thrived in 2021 thanks to strong demand for its products and services. The company is valued at...
US100 index is erasing recent gains and is currently trading more than 2% lower. One of the reasons may be rising government bond yields, as investors...
The ISM Manufacturing PMI in the US dropped to 58.7 in December from 61.1 in November, below analysts’ expectations of 60.2. The reading pointed...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the CADCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
The ISM Manufacturing PMI for the US fell to 58.7 in December from 61.1 in the previous month, below analysts’ expectations of 60.2. The reading...
US stocks opened higher S&P500 and Dow Jones both hit new records Ford (F.US) plans to nearly double production of its electric pickup US...
WTI oil moved slightly higher aftter Reuters announced that OPEC + decided to maintain its current output hike of 400,000 barrels a day, however...
Beginning of a new year is dominated by risk-on moods on the global stock markets. Indices from Europe and the United States are showing solid gains for...
European markets trade higher DE30 tests 16,100 pts area Airbus likely exceeded 2021 delivery goals European stock markets...
Ministers from OPEC+ countries will hold an online meeting today at 1:00 pm GMT to make a decision on the group's output. According to media reports,...
European markets set to open slightly higher Ministers from OPEC+ countries meet today ISM manufacturing data due at 3:00 pm GMT Futures...
US indices moved higher during the first Wall Street session of 2022. S&P 500 gained 0.64%, Dow Jones added 0.68%, Nasdaq jumped 1.20% and Russell...
Wall Street starts the new year with gains High closing of indices in Europe US 10-year bond yields rise to 1.62% Precious commodities fall...
Matterport (MTTR.US) stands out as one of the companies that helps transfer perfectly rendered objects from the physical world to virtual space. Matterport...
In the last hours, we can observe solid declines on gold, but also on other precious metals. This is related to the upward movement on US bond yields,...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม