BREAKING: USD sees little reaction to US data pack
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.205 million in the week ended December 18, compared to 0.205 million reported...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
New variant of coronavirus - Omicron - remains a source of uncertainty on the markets. Initial reports were grim, pointing to a higher transmissibility...
The German benchmark index rises by a further 0.5% on Thursday and seems to continue the recovery for a third day in a row. D1 chart The DE30 has...
European stock markets trade higher DE30 reaches highest level in a week Continental jumps on CEO's upbeat comments European...
Markets are slowly getting into a Christmas lull with volatility across major financial markets dropping as we approach trading week's end. Economic...
European markets set to open slightly higher Monthly US data for October Revision of UoM consumer sentiment reading for December European...
US indices continued to recover from the recent sell-off yesterday. S&P 500 gained 1.02%, Dow Jones added 0.74% while Nasdaq jumped 1.18%. Russell...
Upbeat session in Europe Wall Street extends yesterday's upward move FDA grants emergency use authorization for Pfizer (PFE.US) COVID-19 pill European...
CarMax (KMX.US) stock erased early gains and fell nearly 5% despite the fact that the auto retailer posted strong quarterly figures. The company recorded...
According to today's US Conference Board survey, headline Consumer Confidence jumped to 115.8 in December from 109.5 in the previous month, beating...
Report from the US Department of Energy failed to trigger big moves on the oil market. Crude inventories fell more than expected while gasoline...
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence index increased to 115.8 in December, from the previous month 109.5 and compared to market expectations...
US stocks mixed US GDP revised higher Tesla (TSLA.US) stock price rises following Musk comments US indices launched today's session in...
The Czech Republic raised interest rates again, this time by as much as 100 basis points, while the consensus assumed a move to 3.5% (by 75 bp). We currently...
The US economy advanced by an annualized 2.3% in the third quarter, following a 6.7 % expansion in the previous three-month period, above analysts’...
GOLD Let’s start today’s analysis with the gold market. Precious metal bounced off the key support area at $1,760 -1,765, which is marked...
Silver is gaining over 0.6% today and the price is back above $ 22.5. The change may not be too big, but it is one of the biggest increases in today's...
Quite a lot is said about the seasonality at the end of the year. In the case of indices, it is often associated with the Santa Claus Rally and the January...
How did it all start? Turkey is considered an emerging economy, located at the frontier of Europe and Asia. In spite of the close proximity of the Middle...
