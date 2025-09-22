Morning wrap (17.12.2021)
US indices dropped yesterday and erased all of the post-FOMC jump. S&P 500 dropped 0.87%, Nasdaq slumped 2.47%, Russell declined 1.95% while...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ECB reduces pandemic bond buying, but pledges further stimulus BoE unexpectedly rises interest rates Nasdaq slumps as post-Fed rally losses momentum Major...
Accenture (ACN.US) stock jumped at one point more than 10% during today's session after the IT consulting company posted better-than-expected quarterly...
For some time now, central banks around the world have changed the direction of monetary policy. Now, changes are also introduced by the largest and most...
Precious metals are performing very well today, which is an extension of yesterday's session, which was driven by the Fed's decision. US central...
US stock opened higher, however buyers failed to uphold momentum Mixed set of economic data from the US AT&T (T.US) stock price rises after...
US Manufacturing PMI (flash) decreased to 57.8 in December from 58.3 in November, below analysts’ expectations of 58.5. The reading pointed...
Comments from BoE governor after the publication of interest rates decision: - There are signs of more sustained price pressures which are...
Industrial production in the US increased 0.5% from a month earlier in November, easing from an upwardly revised 1.7% growth in October and missing...
Wall Street earnings season for Q3 2021 is over already and investors have a full picture of how US companies performed in the July-September period. However,...
The ECB left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.00 %, as widely expected. Central bank announced a reduction in the pace of its asset purchases...
The German benchmark index continues to rise on Thursday, but can the short-term uptrend also be confirmed by a higher high? D1 chart The DE30...
The Bank of England announced a monetary policy decision at 12:00 pm GMT. Decision was closely watched as some economists expected that the bank will deliver...
The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey announced a monetary policy decision at 11:00 am GMT. CBRT decided to cut the 1-week repo rate again, this time...
There are numerous central bank monetary policy announcements scheduled for today but the one from the Bank of England at 12:00 pm GMT will be the most...
European indices rally following gains on Wall Street yesterday DE30 tests resistance zone at 15,725 pts Australian Qantas to place...
The Bank of England and European Central Bank will announce monetary policy decisions today at 12:00 and 12:45 pm GMT, respectively. Rate decisions from...
Flash PMI indices for December from France and Germany were released at 8:15 am GMT and 8:30 am GMT, respectively. French manufacturing and services indices...
European indices set to open higher Flash PMIs for December from Europe and the United States Rate decision from SNB, Norges Bank,...
