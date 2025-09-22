Morning wrap (13.12.2021)
Stocks in Asia traded mostly higher at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei gained 0.76%, S&P/ASX 200 moved 0.35% higher while Kospi dropped 0.20%....
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
เพิ่มเติม
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
เพิ่มเติม
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
เพิ่มเติม
Stocks in Asia traded mostly higher at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei gained 0.76%, S&P/ASX 200 moved 0.35% higher while Kospi dropped 0.20%....
In this webinar we will discuss: Will the Fed pave the way for higher interest rates? Why did indices recover from Omicron so quickly? What else...
Today’s session saw US Indices start with gains despite elevated inflation levels and as preliminary Michigan consumer sentiment data came in above...
The Federal Reserve, ECB, BoJ and Bank of England will announce monetary policy next week. Each central bank may make major announcements, so traders should...
A preliminary indication of the University of Michigan sentiment index showed an improvement in overall consumer sentiment. The index rose from 67.4 to...
Indices in the United States start today's session with gains despite elevated inflation levels. The CPI data reading was in line with analysts'...
The widely watched US CPI inflation for November has just been released. Headline inflation as expected rose to 6.8% YoY in November, compared to 6.2%...
The greenback appreciates ahead of the release of key data from the US economy. It is expected that CPI inflation accelerated in November to 6.8% YoY from...
European stock markets opened lower German inflation rate highest since 1992 Daimler (DAI.DE) shares fell sharply following Daimler Truck market...
WTI crude futures fell sharply yesterday as traders reassessed the demand outlook following recent mixed news regarding Omicron strain. Earlier studies...
European markets set to open lower US CPI data in focus Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index Futures markets point to a lower opening of today's...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 fell 0.72%, Dow Jones closed around the flatline and Nasdaq dropped 1.71%. Russell 2000...
Today's session was not a very volatile one. In fact, we did not observe any sudden twists and turns; rather, from the beginning, the mood was rather...
Volatility in the markets is rather low today. In fact, the biggest focus today is on CO2 permits, which are heading towards the €100 per contract...
Chevron (CVX.US) announced that its subsidiary Chevron Shipping has joined the Sea Cargo Charter initiative, which works to reduce CO2 emissions in the...
Indices on Wall Street start today's trading with declines Lowest number of jobless claims since 1969 Amazon (AMZN.US) with €1.28...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.184 million in the week ended December 4, the lowest since September 1969, compared to...
The German benchmark index has interrupted its rally and corrects a small part of its recent gains. D1 chart The DE30 continues to pull back on Thursday...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม