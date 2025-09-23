💲 USD gains ahead of NFP data
US non-farm payrolls report at 1:30 pm GMT is a key macro event of the day. Market expects another month of solid above-500k jobs growth. Continuation...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
คริปโตเคอเรนซีเปิดการซื้อขายวันจันทร์ด้วยการร่วงลงอย่างหนัก หลังแรงขายทำให้เกิดการลิควิดกว่า 1.7 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ดัชนีดอลลาร์สหรัฐลดลงมากกว่า 0.2% ในวันนี้ แต่ไม่ได้ช่วยให้ราคาบิทคอยน์ฟื้นตัวได้ ตรงกันข้ามกับราคาทองคำที่พุ่งขึ้นกว่า 1% แตะเหนือ 3,700 ดอลลาร์ต่อออนซ์ ขณะที่บิทคอยน์ไม่สามารถตามแนวโน้มขาขึ้นเดียวกันได้ แม้จะไม่มีปัจจัยชัดเจนที่กดดันตลาด...
เพิ่มเติม
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
เพิ่มเติม
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
เพิ่มเติม
US non-farm payrolls report at 1:30 pm GMT is a key macro event of the day. Market expects another month of solid above-500k jobs growth. Continuation...
European stock markets erase gains DE30 pulls back after failed test of 200-session moving average Delivery Hero, HelloFresh drop...
USDCAD is one of the FX pairs that will be more active today. November's jobs reports from both the United States and Canada will be released today...
European markets set to open higher Jobs data from United States and Canada Services ISM expected to show a deterioration Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher, erasing part of Wednesday's sell-off. S&P 500 gained 1.42%, Dow Jones added 1.82% and...
European equities end session in red US indexes rebound OPEC+ will increase output in January by 400,000 bpd European indices finished...
Snowflake (SNOW.US) stock jumped more than 14% during today's session after the cloud data company posted strong fourth-quarter guidance and solid...
The number of Americans newly seeking jobless benefits last week shot back up to 222k from a five-decade low of 194k in the previous period and below analysts’...
Oil has reacted strongly to the news that OPEC + will sticj to its production plan. However, the statement is to say that in the event of further major...
US stock opened higher US jobless claims rise less than expected Apple (AAPL.US) warned suppliers on weakening iPhone demand Major Wall Street...
The latest reports indicate the continuation of the current OPEC + policy with regard to increasing production. Therefore, in January, we can expect an...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.222 million in the week ended November 27, compared to 0.194 million reported...
Emergence of a new coronavirus variant - Omicron - that is said to be more transmissible and have more severe symptoms triggered volatile moves on the...
NFP report for October to be released on Friday, 1:30 pm GMT Powell made a hawkish turn during congressional testimonies this week Wage...
European markets trade lower DE30 fails to break above 61.8% retracement Thyssenkrupp release mid-term margin forecasts European...
Turkish lira is drawing a lot of attention as of late, thanks to the shenanigans of the Turkish president. Erdogan continues to exert pressure on the Central...
European indices set to open lower OPEC+ meeting Fed speakers in the evening European index futures point to a lower opening...
US indices plunged yesterday with downward momentum increasing after the first Omicron case was reported in the United States. S&P 500 dropped...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม