Economic calendar: ADP report, second day of Powell's testimony
European stock markets set to open higher Second day of Powell's testimony in Congress ADP report expected to show 500k jobs...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
คริปโตเคอเรนซีเปิดการซื้อขายวันจันทร์ด้วยการร่วงลงอย่างหนัก หลังแรงขายทำให้เกิดการลิควิดกว่า 1.7 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ดัชนีดอลลาร์สหรัฐลดลงมากกว่า 0.2% ในวันนี้ แต่ไม่ได้ช่วยให้ราคาบิทคอยน์ฟื้นตัวได้ ตรงกันข้ามกับราคาทองคำที่พุ่งขึ้นกว่า 1% แตะเหนือ 3,700 ดอลลาร์ต่อออนซ์ ขณะที่บิทคอยน์ไม่สามารถตามแนวโน้มขาขึ้นเดียวกันได้ แม้จะไม่มีปัจจัยชัดเจนที่กดดันตลาด...
เพิ่มเติม
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
เพิ่มเติม
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
เพิ่มเติม
European stock markets set to open higher Second day of Powell's testimony in Congress ADP report expected to show 500k jobs...
US indices plunged yesterday as Powell said that quicker pace of tapering seems to be needed and inflation can no longer be seen as transitory S&P...
European equities fell to multi-week lows Wall Street under pressure following Powell testimony FED will discuss speeding up taper process in December Moderna...
SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG.US) shares fell more than 5% during today's session after Morgan Stanley downgraded the company to equal-weight from overweight...
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testify before Congress and their comments cause some movement on the markets....
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence index decreased to 109.5 in November, from the previous month's 113.8 and compared to market expectations...
US stock opened lower Moderna CEO expects existing vaccines to be less effective against Omicron Jerome Powell to testify in Congress at 3:00...
Oil: Oil prices fell sharply amid the emergence of a new strain of coronavirus, which may reduce oil demand Additional severe mobility restrictions...
European markets trade lower DE30 climbs back above 15,000 pts Travel-related stocks slump on restrictions fears European...
The Chief Executive Officer of Moderna said during today's Asian session that it is probable that currently available vaccines will turn ineffective...
New variant of coronavirus - Omicron - sent shockwaves across the global financial markets on Friday. While risk assets recovered somewhat on Monday, another...
European indices set to open lower on renewed virus fears Jerome Powell to testify in Congress at 3:00 pm GMT Euro area inflation...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 1.32%, Dow Jones moved 0.68% higher and Nasdaq rallied 1.88% Monday's...
European indices close higher US won't consider lockdown US stock and cryptocurrencies rebound as Omicron fears calm Precious metals under...
Twitter's (TWTR.US) stock price jumped more than 12.0% in the premarket in the wake of reports that co-founder Jack Dorsey was stepping down as the...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:0.8466 Target:0.8650 Stop:...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:0.7145 Target:0.7454 Stop:...
NATGAS prices plunged more than 10% today due to the emergence of new weather forecasts, according to which temperatures are expected to be higher than...
US stocks opened higher Omicron fears ease Moderna (MRNA.US) stock surges on vaccine news US indices launched today's session higher,...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม