Morning wrap (01.05.2025)
Market volatility in the Asia-Pacific region is limited today. China has begun its long Labor Day holiday week, with stock markets closed from May...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) สำนักงานใหญ่: Houston, Texas Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) เป็นหนึ่งในผู้เล่นสำคัญในตลาดโซลูชันเทคโนโลยีสำหรับองค์กร ก่อตั้งในปี 2015 หลังจากแยกตัวจาก Hewlett-Packard เดิม ทำให้ HPE สามารถมุ่งเน้นไปที่การส่งมอบผลิตภัณฑ์และบริการ IT ขั้นสูงสำหรับ องค์กรขนาดใหญ่และสถาบัน...
Microsoft has reported its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, significantly surpassing analyst expectations and underscoring...
U.S. stocks tumble as GDP contracts unexpectedly with the US500 falling 1.09%, US30 dropping 0.85%, and US100 sliding 1.19% after data showed the U.S....
Oil prices have plummeted to their lowest level in four years, with West Texas Intermediate (OIL.WTI) crude dropping more than 19% in April while Brent...
03:30 PM BST, United States - EIA Data: Crude Oil Inventories: actual -2.696M (forecast -0.579M; previous 0.244M); Gasoline Inventories:...
03:00 PM BST, United States - Inflation Data for March: PCE price index: actual 0.0% MoM (forecast 0.0% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM); PCE Price...
Super Micro Computer shares tumbled after preliminary third-quarter results missed expectations First Solar shares plummeted after the solar...
01:30 PM BST, United States - GDP data: GDP (Q1): actual -0.3% QoQ; forecast 0.2% QoQ; previous 2.4% QoQ; Real Consumer Spending...
13:15 PM BST, United States - Employment Data for April: ADP Nonfarm Employment Change: actual 62K vs forecast 115K; previous...
01:00 PM BST, Germany - Inflation Data for April: German HICP: actual 0.5% MoM; forecast 0.4% MoM; previous 0.4% MoM; German HICP: actual...
The ADP employment report will be released today at 1:15 PM BST. Market consensus points to a slight decline in private sector employment in April to 115,000...
Today, EURUSD is trading around $1.1395-$1.1400 declining by a modest 0.10%. The pair surged 5.10% in April so far, its largest monthly gain since November...
10:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - GDP data: GDP (Q1): actual 1.2% YoY; forecast 1.0% YoY; previous 1.2% YoY; GDP (Q1): actual 0.4% QoQ;...
07:45 AM BST, France - Inflation Data for March (preliminary): French HICP: actual 0.6% MoM; forecast 0.3% MoM; previous 0.2%...
Today, we will receive several interesting macroeconomic reports from the U.S. These include the PCE inflation report, the preliminary U.S. GDP report...
07:00 AM BST, Germany - Retail Sales Data for March: German Retail Sales: actual -0.2% MoM; forecast -0.4% MoM; previous 0.8%...
In the first part of the day in the Asia-Pacific region, we observe modest movements in stock indices. On the Chinese market, index changes are limited...
US indices are posting slight gains today, supported by hopes for a positive conclusion to the trade tariffs issue. The S&P 500 index is up 0.3%,...
PayPal (PYPL.US) reported solid results for Q1 2025. A strong start to the year in terms of performance has pushed the company’s stock up more than...
