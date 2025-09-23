US OPEN: Wall Street rebounds from Omicron-driven rout
US stocks opened higher Omicron fears ease Moderna (MRNA.US) stock surges on vaccine news US indices launched today's session higher,...
คริปโตเคอเรนซีเปิดการซื้อขายวันจันทร์ด้วยการร่วงลงอย่างหนัก หลังแรงขายทำให้เกิดการลิควิดกว่า 1.7 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ดัชนีดอลลาร์สหรัฐลดลงมากกว่า 0.2% ในวันนี้ แต่ไม่ได้ช่วยให้ราคาบิทคอยน์ฟื้นตัวได้ ตรงกันข้ามกับราคาทองคำที่พุ่งขึ้นกว่า 1% แตะเหนือ 3,700 ดอลลาร์ต่อออนซ์ ขณะที่บิทคอยน์ไม่สามารถตามแนวโน้มขาขึ้นเดียวกันได้ แม้จะไม่มีปัจจัยชัดเจนที่กดดันตลาด...
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
Bitcoin price is aiming to retest the $60,000 psychological level Number of Ethereum unique addresses broke four million Cardano network activity...
Annual inflation rate in Germany rose to 5.2 % YoY in November, the highest since August of 1993 from 4.5% YoY in previous month and above market...
European indices recover slightly after Friday's sell-off DE30 halts advance after test of 15,450 pts area Friday's winners...
The pair EUR/USD has been trading lower recently. However, in Friday's session the pair managed to reach the technical target of the chart pattern...
Risky assets are recovering today following a massive sell-off on Friday. European indices and US futures trade higher. However, the biggest moves can...
European markets expected to open higher Flash inflation readings from Spain and Germany Speeches from ECB, BoC, BoJ and Fed heads Futures...
Moods improved at the beginning of a new week as new coronavirus variant Omicron is said to cause only mild symptoms European and US equity...
In this webinar we will discuss: Could Omicron sell-off extend beyond Friday? What OIL traders should watch for? How FOMC policy narrative could...
European indices finished deeply in red Wall Street plunged on new virus strain Oil plunges on renewed Covid travel fears European indices...
Uber (UBER.US) stock dropped more than 5.0% during today's session as the emergence of a new COVID-19 strain in South Africa raised concerns of fresh...
Virus is once again on top of the agenda following a massive sell-off on stock exchanges on Friday. Investors fear that new, more dangerous variants will...
WTI crude tumbles more than 12% below $70 per barrel, the lowest level since September as new coronavirus strain triggered concerns regarding potential...
New reports on the South African strain of the coronavirus: Studies on the efficacy of current Pfizer vaccines should be available within 2 weeks It...
US stocks tumbled Wall Street session to end at 6:00 pm GMT Drug makers stocks gain as new strain of COVID-19 appears US indices launched...
The new South African variant of the coronavirus is shaking the market. More importantly, it is not difficult due to the limited number of investors in...
News of yet another, more dangerous Covid variant took markets by a surprise today. Risk assets like equities or industrial commodities plunged while safe...
During today's session, we can observe a clear risk-off sentiment also in the cryptocurrency market. No particular information hit the market, so the...
