BREAKING: US crude stocks rise unexpectedly
Report from the US Department of Energy caused some moves on the oil market. Crude inventories increased unexpectedlywhile gasoline stockpiles dropped...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
คริปโตเคอเรนซีเปิดการซื้อขายวันจันทร์ด้วยการร่วงลงอย่างหนัก หลังแรงขายทำให้เกิดการลิควิดกว่า 1.7 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ดัชนีดอลลาร์สหรัฐลดลงมากกว่า 0.2% ในวันนี้ แต่ไม่ได้ช่วยให้ราคาบิทคอยน์ฟื้นตัวได้ ตรงกันข้ามกับราคาทองคำที่พุ่งขึ้นกว่า 1% แตะเหนือ 3,700 ดอลลาร์ต่อออนซ์ ขณะที่บิทคอยน์ไม่สามารถตามแนวโน้มขาขึ้นเดียวกันได้ แม้จะไม่มีปัจจัยชัดเจนที่กดดันตลาด...
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
Recently information appeared that the ruling coalition in Germany (SPD, Greens and FDP) rejected Merkel's proposal to introduce a lockdown in the...
Core PCE prices in the US which exclude food and energy rose to 0.4 % month-over-month in Octobber, following 0.2 % gain in September, in line with market...
US stock opened amid rising bond yields Initial jobless claims reached lowest level since 1969 Nordstrom (JWN.US) stock sinks over 25% on lackluster...
The US economy expanded an annualized 2.1% on quarter in Q3 2021, slightly higher than 2% in the advance estimate, but below forecasts of 2.2%. The update...
The United States will celebrate Thanksgiving holiday this week and it will have an impact on the trading hours of US assets. There will be no trading...
Shares of Zoom Video plunged almost 15% on Tuesday Fiscal-Q3 results slightly better than expected Slowdown in large client growth Customers...
Wall Street finished mixed on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq (US100) closing lower for a second straight session, as rising U.S. Treasury yields pushed investors...
European markets trade slightly higher DE30 attempts to break below support at 15,940 Draegerwerk slumps on lacklustre 2022 guidance European...
Russell 2000 (US2000) and Nasdaq-100 (US100) have been lagging S&P 500 (US500) and Dow Jones after US President Joe Biden nominated Jerome Powell for...
European indices set to open higher US data dump ahead of Thanksgiving FOMC minutes in the evening Futures markets point...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed - S&P 500 gained 0.17%, Dow Jones added 0.55%, Nasdaq dropped 0.50% and Russell 2000 moved...
European equities finished in red, DE30 at 3-week low US tech stocks under pressure US 10 Year Treasury yields jumped above 1.65% Washington will...
Best Buy (BBY.US) stock plunged more than 15.0% during today's session, despite the fact that the electronics retailer posted solid quarterly figures....
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the EURCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:1.4310 Target:1.3500 Stop:...
US PMI surveys for November showed mixed data US Service Index drops to lowest in two months US Manufacturing Index rose more than expected to 59.1 Today's...
Silver extended losses below the key psychological level of $24.00 per ounce on Tuesday, the lowest level since the beginning of the month and following...
US Manufacturing PMI (flash) increased to 59.1 in November from 58.4 in October, slightly above analysts’ expectations of 59.0. The reading...
US stocks opened mixed US 10 Year Treasury yields jumped above 1.64% US is ready to release crude from strategic reserves Zoom Video Communications...
