Oil jumps after SPR release announcement
Oil prices jumped this afternoon. The upward move was launched after White House officially announced the release of Strategic Petroleum Reserves (SPR)....
คริปโตเคอเรนซีเปิดการซื้อขายวันจันทร์ด้วยการร่วงลงอย่างหนัก หลังแรงขายทำให้เกิดการลิควิดกว่า 1.7 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ดัชนีดอลลาร์สหรัฐลดลงมากกว่า 0.2% ในวันนี้ แต่ไม่ได้ช่วยให้ราคาบิทคอยน์ฟื้นตัวได้ ตรงกันข้ามกับราคาทองคำที่พุ่งขึ้นกว่า 1% แตะเหนือ 3,700 ดอลลาร์ต่อออนซ์ ขณะที่บิทคอยน์ไม่สามารถตามแนวโน้มขาขึ้นเดียวกันได้ แม้จะไม่มีปัจจัยชัดเจนที่กดดันตลาด...
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
Turkey's lira plunged nearly 19% during today's session after President Erdogan defended his central bank’s continued contentious interest...
Biden nominates Powell for Fed chair More hawkish pick than Brainard Potential for quicker policy normalization US dollar...
The price of coffee, similar to other commodities, has soared in recent months. On an annual basis coffee prices on the stock exchanges jumped nearly 100%....
Oil Oil prices pulled back as markets starts to price in a potential coordinated release of strategic reserves According to Goldman Sachs,...
Stocks drop as rate hike odds jump DE30 tries to recover from morning drop E.ON (EOAN.DE) drops after disappointing expansion plan European...
Flash PMI indices for November from France and Germany were released at 8:15 am GMT and 8:30 am GMT respectively. Releases from both countries turned out...
Oil prices continue to drift lower as market prices in potential strategic oil reserve releases. It is said that the United States, Japan, South Korea,...
European markets expected to open lower today Flash PMIs from Europe and the United States Biden to deliver speech at 7:00 pm GMT Futures...
US indices launched yesterday's trading in upbeat moods but the majority of gains were erased by the time the market closed. Dow Jones gained...
Mixed moods in Europe S&P and Dow reached new ATH after Powell nomination Cryptocurrencies swing between gains and losses Precious metals...
Rivian (RIVN.US) stock plunges more than 12.0% following Friday’s news that Ford (F.US) and Rivian have dropped plans to jointly develop an...
Nomura issued a recommendation for the AUDNZD currency pair. Company recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:1.0364 Target:1.010 Stop:...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
S&P500 and Nasdaq hit new ATH’s Powell to be re-nominated as Fed chair Astra Space (ASTR.US) stock surges after company launched rocket...
We can observe increased volatility in the cryptocurrency market in the afternoon. Bitcoin moved $2,000 higher in just several minutes and the price reached...
El Salvador is planning to issue $1 billion bitcoin bond in order to build the world’s first Bitcoin City Cardano will be listed on Europe’s...
Wall Street earnings season for Q3 2021 is coming to an end. While companies will continue to report earnings throughout December, those that do usually...
