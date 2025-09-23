BREAKING: Canada inflation rate highest since February 2003
The annual inflation rate in Canada rose to 4.7% in October from 4.4% in September and compared to market forecasts of 4.6%, with base effects from...
คริปโตเคอเรนซีเปิดการซื้อขายวันจันทร์ด้วยการร่วงลงอย่างหนัก หลังแรงขายทำให้เกิดการลิควิดกว่า 1.7 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ดัชนีดอลลาร์สหรัฐลดลงมากกว่า 0.2% ในวันนี้ แต่ไม่ได้ช่วยให้ราคาบิทคอยน์ฟื้นตัวได้ ตรงกันข้ามกับราคาทองคำที่พุ่งขึ้นกว่า 1% แตะเหนือ 3,700 ดอลลาร์ต่อออนซ์ ขณะที่บิทคอยน์ไม่สามารถตามแนวโน้มขาขึ้นเดียวกันได้ แม้จะไม่มีปัจจัยชัดเจนที่กดดันตลาด...
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
Corn prices climbed last week near the previous local high after the U.S. Department of Agriculture reduced its forecast for 2021/2022 U.S. ending stocks...
European stock indices trade mixed DE30 reaches fresh all-time high near 16,280 pts Siemens Healthineers jumps after mid-term target...
Investors have been keen on precious metals as of late. Gold is trading over 7% higher quarter-to-date while silver trades almost 17% above September's...
European markets expected to open flat Canadian CPI for October, speeches from Fed members NVIDIA to report earnings after Wall Street...
Wall Street indices gained yesterday. S&P 500 gained 0.39% and reclaimed 4,700 pts area. Dow Jones added 0.15% and Nasdaq moved 0.76% higher Stocks...
Mixed session in Europe DE30 reached fresh ATH Wall Street higher on upbeat data EURUSD under selling pressure The US dollar completely dominated...
Rivian (RIVN.US) shares rose more than 50% since the company's stock market debut on Wednesday as more investors are willing to put their money into...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Retail sales increase 1.7% in October Core retail sales accelerate 1.6% US retail sales surged 1.7% MoM, above an upwardly revised 0.8% rise...
Ross Stores is an American "discount" chain of stores. It is the second most successful balance sheet store in the US, behind TJX Companies....
US stock opened higher Retail sales well above expectations Walmart (WMT.US) posted upbeat quarterly figures US indices launched today's...
US retail sales data for October was released at 1:30 pm GMT. Report turned out to be better than expected and caused some moves on the...
Oil OPEC members - Saudi Arabia, Oman and United Arab Emirates - do not see a need to bring back oil supply at a quicker pace as they expect a...
Cryptocurrencies are the worst performing asset class during the European morning trading. Digital assets are being pressured by a number of factors. While...
European stocks trade higher DE30 approached 16,200 pts area RWE plans to spend €50 billion on clean energy by 2030 Stocks...
Euro is having a bad start to the week. While EURUSD is trading flat today, the major currency pair experienced a strong sell-off yesterday and dropped...
Cryptocurrencies are taking a hit today with some coins dropping over 7% on the day. The move can be reasoned with two events. The first one is the signing...
