Economic calendar: US retail sales data, Fed speakers
European markets seen opening flat or slightly higher US retail sales data due at 1:30 pm GMT Speeches from 4 Fed members and ECB...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
คริปโตเคอเรนซีเปิดการซื้อขายวันจันทร์ด้วยการร่วงลงอย่างหนัก หลังแรงขายทำให้เกิดการลิควิดกว่า 1.7 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ดัชนีดอลลาร์สหรัฐลดลงมากกว่า 0.2% ในวันนี้ แต่ไม่ได้ช่วยให้ราคาบิทคอยน์ฟื้นตัวได้ ตรงกันข้ามกับราคาทองคำที่พุ่งขึ้นกว่า 1% แตะเหนือ 3,700 ดอลลาร์ต่อออนซ์ ขณะที่บิทคอยน์ไม่สามารถตามแนวโน้มขาขึ้นเดียวกันได้ แม้จะไม่มีปัจจัยชัดเจนที่กดดันตลาด...
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
US indices finished yesterday's trading little changed. Dow Jones and Nasdaq dropped 0.04% while S&P 500 finished flat. Russell 2000 closed...
European shares end higher on Monday DAX above 16,100 pts Continuation of the downward trend on the EURUSD US stocks cut some gains The vast...
Dollar Tree (DLTR.US) stock jumped over 13.0% after activist investor Mantle Ridge secured a stake of at least $1.8 billion in the discount retailer. The...
We have recently witnessed a recovery in the US dollar against major currencies pairs, with special attention to the EUR/USD. Technical Analysis -...
The Chinese economy showed signs of stabilization in October as retail sales and industrial production rebounded from weak September figures and outperformed...
US stock opened higher US100 approaches all-time high Tesla (TSLA.US) stock remains under pressure US indices launched today's session...
Bitcoin's Taproot upgrade improves privacy and security SEC rejects VanEck's spot bitcoin ETF Ethereum key metric paint a bearish picture Litecoin...
Most of the big US companies have already reported results for the third quarter of 2021. Release schedule is no longer as abundant and intensive as in...
European stocks trade mixed DE30 trades in a 16,065-16,110 pts range Airbus gains on massive jet deal Major stock market...
Industrial metals are the worst performing class of commodities at the beginning of a new week. Sentiment towards base metals deteriorated following a...
Stock in Europe expected to open slightly lower or flat Second-tier data from US and Europe Tyson Foods and Warner Music Group to...
In this week's market update you will learn: - USD surges as inflation soars - Markets at the top - can we predict future crash? - What to...
Stock in Asia traded mostly higher at the beginning of a new week. Kospi, S&P/ASX 200 and Nikkei gained while equities in China pulled back US...
UoM Consumer Sentiment came below 70 points, the lowest in a decade Dollar remains strong in a weekly basis, but EURUSD has a problem with breaking...
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.US) announced in a statement that it intends to split into two companies, dealing separately with the production and sale...
Stocks bounce back up ahead of weekend Dow Jones index rebounds, supported by a rise in J&J shares after news of the company's split...
Moods on the stock market remained positive this week even despite rising inflation concerns. The latest US CPI reading revealed consumer prices rose at...
Goldman Sachs issued a recommendation for the AUDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
