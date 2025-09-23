Top three charts of the week: US100, Bitcoin, DE30
US100 Let’s start today’s analysis with the US tech index - Nasdaq-100 (US100). Looking at the H4 interval, one can see that the index has...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
คริปโตเคอเรนซีเปิดการซื้อขายวันจันทร์ด้วยการร่วงลงอย่างหนัก หลังแรงขายทำให้เกิดการลิควิดกว่า 1.7 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ดัชนีดอลลาร์สหรัฐลดลงมากกว่า 0.2% ในวันนี้ แต่ไม่ได้ช่วยให้ราคาบิทคอยน์ฟื้นตัวได้ ตรงกันข้ามกับราคาทองคำที่พุ่งขึ้นกว่า 1% แตะเหนือ 3,700 ดอลลาร์ต่อออนซ์ ขณะที่บิทคอยน์ไม่สามารถตามแนวโน้มขาขึ้นเดียวกันได้ แม้จะไม่มีปัจจัยชัดเจนที่กดดันตลาด...
เพิ่มเติม
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
เพิ่มเติม
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
เพิ่มเติม
US100 Let’s start today’s analysis with the US tech index - Nasdaq-100 (US100). Looking at the H4 interval, one can see that the index has...
The widely watched US CPI inflation for October has just been released and showed a massive acceleration in price growth as supply-chain bottlenecks...
Shares of Tesla (TSLA.US) plunged almost 12% on Tuesday, the largest single-day drop since March. Combined with the drop on Monday, shares dropped 16.2%...
European stocks trade mixed DE30 drop below 16,000 pts but climbed back later on Earnings from Adidas, Infineon and Siemens Energy In...
Wall Street indices snapped a winning streak yesterday with S&P 500 finishing lower for the first time in 9 days. Nasdaq was the worst performing index...
European markets expected to open flat US CPI data for October in the spotlight Earnings reports from Walt Disney and Beyond Meat Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower with tech sector being pressured by a 12% drop in Tesla stock. S&P 500 moved 0.35% lower, Dow...
European equities snap 8-day rally US stock fell slightly from recent highs US PPI in line with market expectations Bitcoin and Ethereum both...
Tesla's stock plunge intensifies Elon Musk's Brother sold $109 million in Tesla stock last week Michael Burry believes Musk may want to...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the EURCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Litecoin price surges almost 20% during today's session and is trading at a level not seen since May 2021, amid a wider cryptocurrency market rally....
US stocks opened mixed PPI in line with market expectations GE (GE.US) stock rose sharply after plan to split into 3 publicly traded companies TripAdvisor...
Producer Prices in the US increased to 8.6% %YoY in October from 8.3% in the previous month and below market expectations of 8.7%. Producer prices...
Oil Saudi Aramco increased prices for all grades of crude for December delivery to Asia. Increase was bigger-than-expected and one of the largest...
European markets trade mixed DE30 tests upper limit of short-term range Earnings reports from Munich Re and Bayer European...
Cryptocurrencies continue upward move launched over the weekend with Bitcoin reaching a fresh all-time high above $68,000. Litecoin and Caradono gain around...
European markets seen opening slightly lower US PPI inflation data at 1:30 pm GMT Speeches from central bank heads Futures...
US indices again finished trading at new record levels. S&P 500 gained 0.09%, Dow Jones moved 0.29% higher and Nasdaq added 0.07%. Russell 2000...
European indexes close mixed US inflation expectations hit new high Bitcoin approaches record level European indices finished today's session...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม