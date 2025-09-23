BREAKING: USD strengthens after upbeat NFP data
The US economy added 531k jobs in October, compared to 194k increase in September and above market expectations of 450k. It is the highest...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
คริปโตเคอเรนซีเปิดการซื้อขายวันจันทร์ด้วยการร่วงลงอย่างหนัก หลังแรงขายทำให้เกิดการลิควิดกว่า 1.7 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ดัชนีดอลลาร์สหรัฐลดลงมากกว่า 0.2% ในวันนี้ แต่ไม่ได้ช่วยให้ราคาบิทคอยน์ฟื้นตัวได้ ตรงกันข้ามกับราคาทองคำที่พุ่งขึ้นกว่า 1% แตะเหนือ 3,700 ดอลลาร์ต่อออนซ์ ขณะที่บิทคอยน์ไม่สามารถตามแนวโน้มขาขึ้นเดียวกันได้ แม้จะไม่มีปัจจัยชัดเจนที่กดดันตลาด...
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
Stock indices in Europe and US futures are trading higher ahead of the US jobs data release. Slight gains in US index futures come in spite of a broad...
European indices trade higher DE30 continues to struggle in the 16,000 pts area Varta plunges after guidance cut European...
USDCAD is one of the pairs expected to get more volatile today in the early afternoon. Labour market reports from both the United States and Canada will...
European indices set to open lower NFP report expected to show a 450k jobs gain Canadian jobs report due at 12:30 pm GMT Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 and Nasdaq reached new all-time highs after gaining 0.42% and 0.81%, respectively....
European equities finish at new all-time highs S&P 500 and the Nasdaq pop to new records BoE unexpectedly left rates unchanged OPEC+...
Moderna (MRNA.US) stock slumped 20% during today's session after the vaccine maker posted disappointing quarterly results and full-year earnings outlook....
Weekly jobless claims fell to the lowest pandemic-era total Continuing claims declined to just over 2.1 million Productivity plunged 5% in Q3, the...
Oil erased early gains after OPEC+ decided to maintain its current output hike of 400,000 barrels a day despite President Joe Biden’s calls to raise...
The US Energy Information Administration reported today that domestic supplies of natural gas increased by 63 billion cubic feet for the week ended Oct....
The Czech National Bank has sharply increased its key interest rate by a point and a quarter to 2.75% from 1.5%, to tackle soaring inflation amid the economy’s...
S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit fresh ATH Jobless claims fell more than expected Roku (ROKU.US) stock fell sharply after mixed quarterly figures US...
The German benchmark index is moving sideways on Thursday. Is profit-taking imminent or is there a second breakout attempt? D1 chart Technically,...
The Bank of England announced a monetary policy decision at 12:00 pm GMT. Decision was closely watched as economists were split on whether the bank will...
Qualcomm (QCOM.US) is one of the best performing stocks in today's US pre-market trading. Semiconductor manufacturer reported strong growth in third...
European stocks markets trade higher DE30 tests 16,000 pts area Earnings from Brenntag, Siemens Healthineers, HeidelbergCement and...
Bank of England is scheduled to announce a monetary policy decision today at 12:00 pm GMT. There is no clear consensus for the meeting as economists polled...
