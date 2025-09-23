📉GBPUSD sinks below 1.37❗
Risk-off moods can be spotted on the Forex market at the end of the week. GBPUSD fell sharply during today's session as weak quarterly results posted...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
คริปโตเคอเรนซีเปิดการซื้อขายวันจันทร์ด้วยการร่วงลงอย่างหนัก หลังแรงขายทำให้เกิดการลิควิดกว่า 1.7 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ดัชนีดอลลาร์สหรัฐลดลงมากกว่า 0.2% ในวันนี้ แต่ไม่ได้ช่วยให้ราคาบิทคอยน์ฟื้นตัวได้ ตรงกันข้ามกับราคาทองคำที่พุ่งขึ้นกว่า 1% แตะเหนือ 3,700 ดอลลาร์ต่อออนซ์ ขณะที่บิทคอยน์ไม่สามารถตามแนวโน้มขาขึ้นเดียวกันได้ แม้จะไม่มีปัจจัยชัดเจนที่กดดันตลาด...
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
Federal Reserve and Bank of England will announce monetary policy next week. Both central banks may make major announcements so traders should watch precious...
Consumer sentiment in the US has remained virtually unchanged in the past three months, at levels comparable to the pandemic low point in April 2020, which...
The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment for the US was revised higher to 71.7 in October from a preliminary of 71.4 and below September’s...
US stocks open lower NASDAQ under pressure following weak results from major tech companies Apple (AAPL.US) stock falls after missing Q4 earnings...
Core PCE prices in the US which exclude food and energy fell to 0.2% month-over-month in September, following 0.3 % gain in August and in line with market...
Amazon (AMZN.US) stock dropped more than 4% in pre-market after the e-commerce giant posted disappointing results for the third quarter and delivered weak...
European stocks drop DE30 tests 15,550 pts support Earnings from Daimler, Salzgitter and MTU Aero Engines Stocks in Europe...
Flash GDP report for Q3 2021 from European countries turned out to be mixed. French reading surprised to the upside while Spanish missed expectations....
US index futures pulled back following the close of the Wall Street cash session yesterday. Weak Q3 earnings reports from Apple and Amazon contributed...
European indices set to open lower GDP data from EMU countries Earnings from Chevron and ExxonMobil European index futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.98%, Dow Jones added 0.68% while Nasdaq rallied 1.39%. However, US futures...
European equities mixed after ECB Decision US GDP growth disappoints, strong jobs data Bitcoin returns above $60,000 Facebook changes company...
Ford (F.US) stock jumped more than 12.0% early in the session despite the automobile manufacturer reported mixed quarterly results. Company earned 51 cents...
US Economy grows only 2% in Q3 Jobless claims drop to pandemic low US indices continue to trade at record levels despite a disappointing...
US indices climbed on Thursday as strong earnings from major companies lifted market sentiment. The Dow Jones rose 200 points, or 0.6%. The S&P 500...
US stocks open higher US economic growth slows to 2% in Q3 Weekly jobless claims hit fresh 19-month low eBay (EBAY.US) stock plunges despite upbeat...
The US economy advanced by an annualized 2.0 % in the third quarter, following a 6.7 % expansion in the previous three-month period, slightly...
As the ECB decision turned out to be a non-event as expected - the Bank left monetary policy settings unchanged and the statement saw only minor changes....
