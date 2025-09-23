EUR sees little reaction to ECB decision
The ECB left monetary policy unchanged during its October meeting. Interest rates were kept at record-low levels and the PEPP quota was maintained at €1.85...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
คริปโตเคอเรนซีเปิดการซื้อขายวันจันทร์ด้วยการร่วงลงอย่างหนัก หลังแรงขายทำให้เกิดการลิควิดกว่า 1.7 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ดัชนีดอลลาร์สหรัฐลดลงมากกว่า 0.2% ในวันนี้ แต่ไม่ได้ช่วยให้ราคาบิทคอยน์ฟื้นตัวได้ ตรงกันข้ามกับราคาทองคำที่พุ่งขึ้นกว่า 1% แตะเหนือ 3,700 ดอลลาร์ต่อออนซ์ ขณะที่บิทคอยน์ไม่สามารถตามแนวโน้มขาขึ้นเดียวกันได้ แม้จะไม่มีปัจจัยชัดเจนที่กดดันตลาด...
เพิ่มเติม
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
เพิ่มเติม
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
เพิ่มเติม
The ECB left monetary policy unchanged during its October meeting. Interest rates were kept at record-low levels and the PEPP quota was maintained at €1.85...
Microsoft (MSFT.US) jumped over 4% yesterday after the company showed another solid earnings report. Net result reached record high with revenue climbing...
European indices trading mixed DE30 pulls back slightly ahead of ECB decision, US GDP report Q3 earnings from Airbus and Volkswagen European...
Dogecoin experienced a massive rally today. Cryptocurrency traded 50% higher on the day at one point. The move came amid a plunge in another popular "meme...
Investors will get a first look at the overall performance of the US economy in the Q3 2021 today, when the flash GDP report is released at 1:30 pm BST....
European stock markets seen opening slightly lower US Q3 GDP report expected to show slowdown EUR traders to watch German CPI, ECB...
US indices took a steep drop at the end of a Wall Street session yesterday. S&P 500 dropped 0.51%, Dow Jones declined 0.74% and Russell 2000...
European equities end lower NASDAQ 100 approaches ATH BoC decided to end its QE programme Cryptocurrencies under pressure European indices...
Robinhood (HOOD.US) stock tumbled more than 10% during today's session, after the trading platform operator posted a larger-than-expected loss and...
Credit Suisse issued a recommendation for the EURCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:Limit...
Crude inventories in the US rose by 4.267 million barrels in the week ended October 22, following an 0.431 million decrease in the previous week...
The Bank of Canada left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at the effective lower bound of 0.25 %, as widely expected. Surprisingly, the central...
US stock open mixed Robinhood (HOOD.US) shares plunges as crypto trading dries up Alphabet (GOOGL.US) stock slightly lower despite strong earnings US...
GOLD Let’s start today’s analysis with the gold market after precious metal failed to break above the $1,810 handle last week. This resistance...
Boeing (BA.US) stock rose 0.50% in premarket after the aerospace company reported an adjusted quarterly loss of 60 cents per share, while analysts expected...
After hitting a new all-time high following the new SEC-approved Bitcoin ETF and growing institutional interest, Bitcoin began today's session with...
European markets trade lower DE30 pulls back from key resistance Solid earnings from Puma, BASF and Deutsche Bank European...
After a solid performance of cryptocurrencies last week, a pullback arrived at the market. Bitcoin is taking an over-3% dive today and drops below the...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม