Chart of the day - USDCAD (27.10.2021)
The Bank of Canada is scheduled to announce a monetary policy decision today at 3:00 pm BST. Interest rates are set to remain unchanged but the Bank may...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
คริปโตเคอเรนซีเปิดการซื้อขายวันจันทร์ด้วยการร่วงลงอย่างหนัก หลังแรงขายทำให้เกิดการลิควิดกว่า 1.7 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ดัชนีดอลลาร์สหรัฐลดลงมากกว่า 0.2% ในวันนี้ แต่ไม่ได้ช่วยให้ราคาบิทคอยน์ฟื้นตัวได้ ตรงกันข้ามกับราคาทองคำที่พุ่งขึ้นกว่า 1% แตะเหนือ 3,700 ดอลลาร์ต่อออนซ์ ขณะที่บิทคอยน์ไม่สามารถตามแนวโน้มขาขึ้นเดียวกันได้ แม้จะไม่มีปัจจัยชัดเจนที่กดดันตลาด...
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
European markets expected to open slightly lower Bank of Canada may announce beginning of QE reinvestment phase Earnings reports...
US indices finished yesterday's trading a touch higher. S&P 500 gained 0.18%, Dow Jones moved 0.04% higher and Nasdaq added 0.06%. US futures...
European equities approach all-time highs US indices trade near record levels Investors poured a record $1.5 billion into crypto funds last week Several...
DraftKings (DKNG.US) stock jumped 6% during today's session after sports betting company scrapped its $22.4 billion takeover bid for British bookmaker...
Credit Suisse issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Tesla (TSLA.US) stock rose nearly 5.0% during today's session, extending yesterday's gains and reaching a new all-time high. The stock jumped by...
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence index unexpectedly increased to 113.8 in October, from the previous month's 109.3 and compared to...
US stocks open higher US home price growth slowed in August- S&P Case-Shiller Facebook (FB.US) stock rises despite mixed quarterly results US...
Cryptocurrency products and funds recorded inflows totaling $ 1.5 billion last week, which is a new record high amid a rally in cryptocurrencies and the...
Oil WTI reached $85 per barrel earlier this week for the first time since late-2014 Goldman Sachs expects oil demand to rise to above...
Skyworks has done extremely well since the channel rupture in 2018, outperforming the market by a wide margin. Being a direct supplier of 5G technology...
European markets trade higher DE30 reaches 6-week high near 15,750 pts Earnings from Symrise, Kion Group and Evotec Stocks...
The main currency pair - EURUSD - traded sideways in the 1.1615-1.670 range for the past few days. However, a downside breakout occured yesterday and the...
European markets seen opening flat CB consumer confidence data for September Earnings reports from Microsoft and Alphabet European...
S&P 500 and Dow Jones reached fresh record highs yesterday, gaining 0.47% and 0.18%, respectively. Nasdaq gained 0.90% but still trades short...
US500 and US30 both hit new ATH's European equities close mostly higher NATGAS price soar Bitcoin soars after Musk revealed his crypto investments European...
Tesla (TSLA.US) stock jumped more than 7.5% and reached a new all-time high during today's session after Bloomberg reported that car rental firm Hertz...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
