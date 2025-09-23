EURUSD - recommendation from Credit Agricole
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
คริปโตเคอเรนซีเปิดการซื้อขายวันจันทร์ด้วยการร่วงลงอย่างหนัก หลังแรงขายทำให้เกิดการลิควิดกว่า 1.7 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ดัชนีดอลลาร์สหรัฐลดลงมากกว่า 0.2% ในวันนี้ แต่ไม่ได้ช่วยให้ราคาบิทคอยน์ฟื้นตัวได้ ตรงกันข้ามกับราคาทองคำที่พุ่งขึ้นกว่า 1% แตะเหนือ 3,700 ดอลลาร์ต่อออนซ์ ขณะที่บิทคอยน์ไม่สามารถตามแนวโน้มขาขึ้นเดียวกันได้ แม้จะไม่มีปัจจัยชัดเจนที่กดดันตลาด...
เพิ่มเติม
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
เพิ่มเติม
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
เพิ่มเติม
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
US natural gas prices jumped over 9% during today's session, the highest in 3 weeks, amid forecasts for cold weather in the near future. Bespoke Weather...
US stocks open slightly higher Big tech companies are slated to report earnings this week Pinterest (PINS.US) stock tumbles after PayPal (PYPL.US)...
Elon Musk reveals his crypto holdings Successful debut of first US bitcoin-linked ETF Ethereum Altair upgrade will be launched on October...
The US earnings season is in full swing and the week ahead looks to be the biggest one yet. At least, in terms of a combined market capitalization of companies...
European markets trade mostly higher DE30 tests upper limit of trading range Continental lowers full-year outlook European...
US equity indices continued to recover from September's correction last week. While S&P 500 and Dow Jones managed to reach fresh record highs,...
European markets seen opening flat German IFO index for October Facebook Q3 earnings Futures markets point to a flat opening...
Moods in Asia were mixed at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei dropped 0.7%, S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.3%, Kospi moved 0.5% higher and indices from...
In this webinar we will discuss: How markets overcame latest risks? What have we learned from the earnings season so far? What message from Powell...
European equities end week on bright note US stocks pull back after Powell speech Gold caps gains as dollar pares losses Renewed tension between...
Beyond Meat (BYND.US) stock plunged more than 14% during today's session after the producer of plant-based meat substitutes lowered its third-quarter...
US dollar strengthened, while both Dow Jones and the S&P 500 retreated from record levels following Fed Powell comments during a Panel Discussion...
Next week is packed with top-tier events. Investors will be offered earnings from US mega-caps as well as the Q3 GDP report from both sides of the Atlantic....
Gold price jumped to $1,810 an ounce on Friday the highest level since early September amid a softer US dollar and persistent inflationary pressures. The...
US stocks open mixed Snap (SNAP.US) stock plunges 20%, drags other social media giants Intel (INTC.US) stock tumbled 10% despite upbeat quarterly...
US Manufacturing PMI decreased to 59.20 in October from 60.7 in September, below analysts’ expectations of 60.3. Still the reading pointed to the...
Canada retail sales data for August was released at 1:30 pm BST. Report turned out to be better than expected but it did not trigger any major...
Snap Inc (SNAP.US) posted mixed quarterly figures iPhone’s privacy settings impacted Snap’s advertising business For Q4,...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม