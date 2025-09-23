Snap stock plunged over 20% in pre-market, company blames Apple's privacy revisions
Snap Inc (SNAP.US) posted mixed quarterly figures iPhone’s privacy settings impacted Snap’s advertising business For Q4,...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
คริปโตเคอเรนซีเปิดการซื้อขายวันจันทร์ด้วยการร่วงลงอย่างหนัก หลังแรงขายทำให้เกิดการลิควิดกว่า 1.7 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ดัชนีดอลลาร์สหรัฐลดลงมากกว่า 0.2% ในวันนี้ แต่ไม่ได้ช่วยให้ราคาบิทคอยน์ฟื้นตัวได้ ตรงกันข้ามกับราคาทองคำที่พุ่งขึ้นกว่า 1% แตะเหนือ 3,700 ดอลลาร์ต่อออนซ์ ขณะที่บิทคอยน์ไม่สามารถตามแนวโน้มขาขึ้นเดียวกันได้ แม้จะไม่มีปัจจัยชัดเจนที่กดดันตลาด...
เพิ่มเติม
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
เพิ่มเติม
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
เพิ่มเติม
Snap Inc (SNAP.US) posted mixed quarterly figures iPhone’s privacy settings impacted Snap’s advertising business For Q4,...
European markets trade higher DE30 tests resistance at 15,550 pts Moody's upgraded long-term rating of Merck European...
Volatility on the cryptocurrency market picked up this week, especially on Bitcoin. Launch of the first US Bitcoin-linked ETF and massive interest in this...
Flash PMI indices for October from France and Germany were released today at 8:15 am BST and 8:30 am BST, respectively. Market expected deterioration in...
European stock markets expected to open slightly higher Flash PMIs for October from Europe and the US Powell's final speech ahead...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher with S&P 500 gaining 0.30% and reaching a new all-time high. Nasdaq added 0.62% while Dow...
Global indices fell slightly Bitcoin pulled back from recent records Gas and oil prices under pressure Equity markets in Europe closed...
IBM (IBM.US) stock tumbled more than 8.0% after the computer hardware company posted weak quarterly figures. IBM earned $2.52 per share, slightly...
Bitcoin price reached new all-time highs on Wednesday following the successful debut of the first US bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund - ProShares...
Tesla (TSLA.US) shares soared more than 5% today after Elon Musk's company delivered its best quarter ever for revenue despite sectoral problems involving...
Intel (INTC.US) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report today after the closing bell. The company's stock has been under pressure since...
The German benchmark index is trading in a bullish wedge formation. H4 chart The DE30 quickly recovered its initial losses after reaching a new weekly...
US stocks open slightly lower Jobless claims returned below 300k AT&T (T.US) stock gains after solid quarterly results US indices launched...
The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits was 0.290 million in the week ended October 16, the lowest level since March 2020, compared to...
The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey announced a monetary policy decision at 12:00 pm BST. While a rate cut was expected, economists were divided...
Tesla reported Q3 2021 earnings Record sales and record profits Supply chains issues hit output Analysts boost price targets Tesla...
European markets trade lower DE30 once again tests 200-period moving average on H4 interval SAP reports 22% jump in cloud order backlog European...
Economic calendar for today lacks top-tier macro releases from the world's major economies but there is an event scheduled that is worth FX investors'...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม