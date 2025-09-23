Will energy crisis undermine the economy?
Nobody expected that after last year’s steep drop in prices of numerous daily-use products, the situation would take a U-turn so quickly. Moreover,...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
คริปโตเคอเรนซีเปิดการซื้อขายวันจันทร์ด้วยการร่วงลงอย่างหนัก หลังแรงขายทำให้เกิดการลิควิดกว่า 1.7 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ดัชนีดอลลาร์สหรัฐลดลงมากกว่า 0.2% ในวันนี้ แต่ไม่ได้ช่วยให้ราคาบิทคอยน์ฟื้นตัวได้ ตรงกันข้ามกับราคาทองคำที่พุ่งขึ้นกว่า 1% แตะเหนือ 3,700 ดอลลาร์ต่อออนซ์ ขณะที่บิทคอยน์ไม่สามารถตามแนวโน้มขาขึ้นเดียวกันได้ แม้จะไม่มีปัจจัยชัดเจนที่กดดันตลาด...
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
European markets seen opening lower CBRT expected to cut rates again Intel and US airlines to report Q3 earnings today Futures...
US indices had a solid session yesterday with S&P 500 finishing less than 10 points below its record high. S&P 500 gained 0.37%, Dow Jones...
European stocks finished mixed Dow Jones near record highs Bitcoin reaches new all-time high European indices ended the session in mixed...
Credit Suisse issued a recommendation for the USDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Shares of Pinterest rose sharply and were halted twice by the Nasdaq, amid reports of a takeover approach from PayPal. People with knowledge of the matter...
Bitcoin price rose sharply during today's session and hit a new record high at $ 66,900 after the successful debut of the first US bitcoin futures...
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 0.431 million barrels in the week ended October 15th, following an 6.088 million increase in the previous week...
US stocks open slightly higher Verizon (VZ.US) stock rose premarket despite mixed quarterly results Bitcoin hits new all-time high US launched...
The annual inflation rate in Canada rose to 4.4% in September from 4.1% in August and compared to market forecasts of 4.3%, with base effects...
OIL Let’s start today’s analysis with the oil market, which has been trading in a strong upward trend recently. However, looking at the...
Earnings and subscriber growth beat expectations Revenue in line with forecasts Company expects negative cash flow in Q4 Netflix (NFLX.US)...
European markets trade mixed DE30 tested 15,550 pts area but failed to break above Sartorius and Deutsche Boerse released earnings European...
Oil continues to climb higher with WTI briefly trading above $83 earlier this week and Brent testing $86 mark. Crude prices pulled back during the Asian...
Nasdaq prices have recorded 5 consecutive sessions of increase and have managed to erase 78.6% of the previous decline initiated in early September. Prices...
European stocks set to open lower Speeches from Fed members, DOE report Tesla to report earnings after market close Futures...
Indices from Wall Street built onto earlier gains and once again moved higher. S&P 500 gained 0.74%, Nasdaq moved 0.71% higher and Dow Jones...
Currencies of the antipodes strengthen against the USD European stock close slightly higher US indices gain on upbeat earnings Bitcoin above $...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the AUDNZD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
