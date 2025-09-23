AUDNZD - recommendation from Credit Agricole
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the AUDNZD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
คริปโตเคอเรนซีเปิดการซื้อขายวันจันทร์ด้วยการร่วงลงอย่างหนัก หลังแรงขายทำให้เกิดการลิควิดกว่า 1.7 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ดัชนีดอลลาร์สหรัฐลดลงมากกว่า 0.2% ในวันนี้ แต่ไม่ได้ช่วยให้ราคาบิทคอยน์ฟื้นตัวได้ ตรงกันข้ามกับราคาทองคำที่พุ่งขึ้นกว่า 1% แตะเหนือ 3,700 ดอลลาร์ต่อออนซ์ ขณะที่บิทคอยน์ไม่สามารถตามแนวโน้มขาขึ้นเดียวกันได้ แม้จะไม่มีปัจจัยชัดเจนที่กดดันตลาด...
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
Dogecoin failed to benefit from ongoing hype surrounding Bitcoin Transaction volume and social media sentiment remains subdued Potential...
The first US bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund called ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF began trading on the NYSE today. Because the US SEC didn't...
US stocks open higher Shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF rose slightly in trading debut Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.US) posted mixed Q3 results US...
Procter & Gamble (PG.US ) stock fell more than 2% in pre-market despite the fact that the consumer products giant posted upbeat quarterly figures....
Risk-on moods can be spotted on the FX market with safe-haven currencies like US dollar, Japanese yen or Swiss franc trading lower. Weakness of the USD...
Stocks in Europe trade mixed DE30 tested 200-period moving average at H4 interval Delivery Hero invests $235 million in another delivery...
Oil Oil continues the uptrend. However, Brent has reached the first major hurdle in the $85 per barrel area Mercuria Energy Group points...
Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) stock has been in trouble for a long time, and its price has not had a clear direction since 2018, as can be seen in the technical...
Bitcoin reached a fresh multi-month high last night when it tested $63,000 mark. While bulls failed to push the price above and Bitcoin has subsequently...
European stock markets set to open slightly higher Netflix, Johnson & Johnson and Travelers among today's earnings reporters Speeches...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 0.34% and Nasdaq moved 0.84%. Dow Jones dropped 0.10%. Sentiment towards tech sector...
European equities close lower US stocks pared early losses Bitcoin trades near $62,000 as futures ETF poised to debut European indices finished...
Walt Disney (DIS.US) stock slipped more than 3.0% after Barclays (BARC.UK) downgraded the media giant's stock to "equal weight" from "overweight"...
MUFG issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
The US dollar started today's session trying to regain some ground against major currency pairs, but over the course of the session it has been losing...
Bitcoin hit $62,000 for the first time in six months during today's session, nearing its record high, as investors await the launch of an exchange-traded...
Cryptocurrency market is again attracting investors' attention after the sharp sell-off which occured in May, following China regulatory crackdown....
US stock open lower 10-year US Treasury note highest since June Albertsons (ACI.US) stock gains on upbeat quarterly figures US indices launched...
