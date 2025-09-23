Daily summary: Global stocks rise as earnings lift sentiment
European finished session higher US jobless claims lowest since March 2020 US oil inventories rise the most since March Ethereum price soars 5% European...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
คริปโตเคอเรนซีเปิดการซื้อขายวันจันทร์ด้วยการร่วงลงอย่างหนัก หลังแรงขายทำให้เกิดการลิควิดกว่า 1.7 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ดัชนีดอลลาร์สหรัฐลดลงมากกว่า 0.2% ในวันนี้ แต่ไม่ได้ช่วยให้ราคาบิทคอยน์ฟื้นตัวได้ ตรงกันข้ามกับราคาทองคำที่พุ่งขึ้นกว่า 1% แตะเหนือ 3,700 ดอลลาร์ต่อออนซ์ ขณะที่บิทคอยน์ไม่สามารถตามแนวโน้มขาขึ้นเดียวกันได้ แม้จะไม่มีปัจจัยชัดเจนที่กดดันตลาด...
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
• GitLab Inc (GTLB.US) shares available at XTB • One of most anticipated public offerings (IPO) this year GitLab Inc (GTLB.US), an all-remote...
Today's report from the US Department of Labored showed a much larger-than-expected drop in initial unemployment claims last week, bringing the...
Crude inventories in the US rose by 6.088 million barrels in the week ended October 8th, following an 2.346 million increase in the previous...
US stocks open higher Weekly jobless claims fall sharply last week US banks posted strong quarterly results US indices launched today's...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.293million in the week ended October 9, the lowest level since the pandemic hit the...
The German benchmark index extends its gains on Thursday and reaches a new monthly high. H4 chart The DE30 is in an ABC correction after taking...
While energy prices are no longer rising as quickly as they were recently, elevated prices remain an issue for energy-intensive businesses, like for example...
Chinese stocks traded under heavy downward pressure since the beginning of the year. Chinese authorities target a range of industries and sectors with...
European indices trade higher DE30 tests short-term downward trendline Suedzucker gains after guidance upgrade Stock market...
Rally on the oil market was halted at the beginning of this week. Increase in risk aversion has taken a toll on equity markets as well as oil prices. There...
European markets set to open higher 6 Fed members to deliver speeches Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley to report earnings...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.30%, Nasdaq moved 0.73% higher while Dow Jones finished flat Upbeat...
European finished mostly higher Inflation in the US remains elevated FOMC minutes reveal that tapering may start this year European indices...
Minutes from the FOMC meeting that took place in September has just been released. Investors were hoping for more clues on the central bank tapering plans....
Plug Power (PLUG.US) stock surges more than 12.0% during today's session after an upgrade from Morgan Stanley which believes that hydrogen stock can...
Credit Suisse issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
US CPI rose 5.4% YoY, matching the largest annual gain since 2008 Core inflation unchanged at 4% US inflation accelerated in September,...
Precious metals prices continue to move sharply higher as investors rush for safe haven assets amid increasing concerns regarding rising inflation and...
