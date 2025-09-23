US OPEN: Wall Street mixed ahead of Fed meeting minutes
US stocks open mixed US CPI inflation slightly above expectations JPMorgan (JPM.US) earnings beat market expectations US indices launched today's...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
คริปโตเคอเรนซีเปิดการซื้อขายวันจันทร์ด้วยการร่วงลงอย่างหนัก หลังแรงขายทำให้เกิดการลิควิดกว่า 1.7 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ดัชนีดอลลาร์สหรัฐลดลงมากกว่า 0.2% ในวันนี้ แต่ไม่ได้ช่วยให้ราคาบิทคอยน์ฟื้นตัวได้ ตรงกันข้ามกับราคาทองคำที่พุ่งขึ้นกว่า 1% แตะเหนือ 3,700 ดอลลาร์ต่อออนซ์ ขณะที่บิทคอยน์ไม่สามารถตามแนวโน้มขาขึ้นเดียวกันได้ แม้จะไม่มีปัจจัยชัดเจนที่กดดันตลาด...
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
DE30 Let’s start today’s analysis with the German index - DAX (DE30). Looking at the D1 interval, one can see that the index made the biggest...
The widely watched US CPI inflation for September has just been released and showed inflationary pressures on the economy remain elevated in September...
Gold trades higher and the US dollar drops ahead of the US inflation data release. CPI data for September will be published at 1:30 pm BST and is expected...
GitLab, an all-remote software company, will debut on the Nasdaq stock exchange this Thursday. Company's shares will be available for trading on xStation...
The BINANCECOIN price was in some sort of uncertainty phase with Binance being in the crosshairs of stock market authorities around the world. The crypto...
European markets trade mixed DE30 tested resistance zone at 15,230 pts SAP boosts full-year cloud revenue forecast European...
The day ahead is likely to be a big one for the US dollar, thanks to two big events scheduled for today. The first one will be the release of the US CPI...
European markets set to open more or less flat US CPI data for September and FOMC minutes in the spotlight JPMorgan launches banking...
US indices finished yesterday's trading slightly lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.24%, Nasdaq moved 0.14% lower and Dow Jones declined 0.34% Stocks...
European equities finished session mostly lower IMF lowers global growth forecasts WTI crude hovers at 7-year highs European indices...
CureVac (CVAC.US) stock fell sharply during today's session, after the biopharmaceutical company abandoned efforts to get its first generation drug...
Today, the International Monetary Fund released a new growth outlook for the world and key economies. Below we present key highlights: Growth unchanged...
US stocks open slightly higher IMF lowers global growth forecasts Tesla (TSLA.US) stock climbs after record China sales US indices launched...
Oil: Brent tests key resistance zone, just below 2018 highs - next resistance is located $ 90 per barrel Very steep structure of the forward curve The...
Bitcoin jumped to a fresh five-month high on Monday, extending the two-week price rally. The bullish sentiment is additionally supported by rising interest...
European indices trade lower DE30 bounces off the 15,000 pts area Airbus publish disappointing deliveries data for September Stock...
Gold has been trading sideways since the end of September. Retracements of the correction started at the beginning of September act as limits of the trading...
