Comcast stock fell after Wells Fargo cut its price target
Comcast Corp (CMCSA.US) shares fell nearly 4.0% during today's session after downbeat brokerage action. Wells Fargo maintained an Underweight rating...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
คริปโตเคอเรนซีเปิดการซื้อขายวันจันทร์ด้วยการร่วงลงอย่างหนัก หลังแรงขายทำให้เกิดการลิควิดกว่า 1.7 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ดัชนีดอลลาร์สหรัฐลดลงมากกว่า 0.2% ในวันนี้ แต่ไม่ได้ช่วยให้ราคาบิทคอยน์ฟื้นตัวได้ ตรงกันข้ามกับราคาทองคำที่พุ่งขึ้นกว่า 1% แตะเหนือ 3,700 ดอลลาร์ต่อออนซ์ ขณะที่บิทคอยน์ไม่สามารถตามแนวโน้มขาขึ้นเดียวกันได้ แม้จะไม่มีปัจจัยชัดเจนที่กดดันตลาด...
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
Release of the NFP report for September is already behind us but reports from the United States will continue to dominate the agenda next week. FOMC minutes,...
In recent hours, we could observe increased volatility in the gold market. Immediately after the publication of the labor market data, the price of this...
The jobs report is what we’ve all been waiting for this week and it turned out to be a disappointment. The US economy added only 194K jobs in September,...
US stocks open slightly higher NFP report well below expectations Tesla (TSLA.US) is moving headquarters to Texas US indices launched today's...
The US economy unexpectedly added only 194 k/million jobs in September, compared to 235k increase in August and well below market expectations...
The Ethereum miners’ balance has grown to the highest level, according to data from analytics platform Santiment. The balance is now worth $1.85...
NFP report for September, a key macro release of the week, will see daylight in less than an hour (1:30 pm BST). This report is crucial as the Fed hinted...
Indices from Western Europe trade lower DE30 tests 15,250 pts mark but fails to break above Aareal Bank rallied after receiving takeover...
There aren't too many economic releases scheduled for today but those that will be published are certainly worth attention. Namely, both Canada and...
European markets expected to open slightly lower Labour market reports from US and Canada Futures markets point to a slightly lower...
US indices continued to recover from a recent correction yesterday. S&P 500 added 0.83%, Nasdaq moved 1.05% higher and Dow Jones gained 0.98% Stocks...
Upbeat moods on the stock market US Senate reach temporary deal on debt limit increase Increased volatility in the oil and gas market European...
Levi Strauss (LEVI.US) stock surged nearly more than 9% after the jeans retailer posted better than expected quarterly figures. Company earned 48 cents...
WTI crude futures (OIL.WTI) traded slightly above $78.5 a barrel on Thursday, after falling more than 3.0% earlier in the session, as the US Energy Department...
The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week, which indicates that the US job market and economy continue their steady recovery...
Working gas held in storage facilities in the United States rose by 118 billion cubic feet in the week ending October 1, following an increase of 88 billion...
The German benchmark index is in recovery mode on Thursday. D1 chart The DE30 recovers and in the afternoon breaks through the local high at 15,154...
US stocks open higher amid relief at a temporary deal to put off a US government default Weekly jobless claims fell more than expected Twitter (TWTR.US)...
