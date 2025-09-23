BREAKING: USD strengthens slightly after upbeat claims data
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.326million in the week ended October 2, compared to 0.362 million reported in the...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
คริปโตเคอเรนซีเปิดการซื้อขายวันจันทร์ด้วยการร่วงลงอย่างหนัก หลังแรงขายทำให้เกิดการลิควิดกว่า 1.7 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ดัชนีดอลลาร์สหรัฐลดลงมากกว่า 0.2% ในวันนี้ แต่ไม่ได้ช่วยให้ราคาบิทคอยน์ฟื้นตัวได้ ตรงกันข้ามกับราคาทองคำที่พุ่งขึ้นกว่า 1% แตะเหนือ 3,700 ดอลลาร์ต่อออนซ์ ขณะที่บิทคอยน์ไม่สามารถตามแนวโน้มขาขึ้นเดียวกันได้ แม้จะไม่มีปัจจัยชัดเจนที่กดดันตลาด...
เพิ่มเติม
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
เพิ่มเติม
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
เพิ่มเติม
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.326million in the week ended October 2, compared to 0.362 million reported in the...
Global markets have seen a lot of action recently. Oil and natural gas rally have pressured stocks as markets became afraid of the negative impact high...
Minutes from the ECB September meeting have just been released however provided no new information. Below we present some key takeaways: All members...
Share price of Merck (MRK.US), the US pharmaceutical company known primarily for its cancer immunotherapy drugs, jumped around 10% at the end of the previous...
Stocks in Europe trade higher DE30 breaks above the upper limit of market geometry and downward trendline TeamViewer slumped 25%...
Rally on the energy markets have taken a pause, following comments from the Russian President yesterday. Putin said that Russia is ready to increase supply...
European markets set to open higher ECB to release minutes from latest meeting A pause in energy commodities rally as well as better...
In spite of a weaker European session, indices from Wall Street managed to finish yesterday's session higher. S&P 500 gained 0.41%, Dow Jones...
European equities under pressure, DAX hit 5-month low Senate GOP leader McConnell may offer short-term debt ceiling extension US crude inventories...
Palantir Technologies (PLTR.US) stock launched today’s session sharply higher after the software company announced that it won an $823 million Army...
US private sector added more jobs than expected in September. According to the latest ADP National Employment Report, private payrolls increased by 568k...
Crude inventories in the US rose by 2.346 million barrels in the week ended October 1st, following an 4.578 million increase in the previous...
US stocks open lower ADP report above expectations Constellation Brands (STZ.US) Q2 adjusted earnings miss expectations US indices launched...
President Vladimir Putin said today that Russia is prepared to stabilize the global energy market. Thus, Russia intends to increase gas exports to Europe...
US100 Let’s start today’s analysis with the US tech index - Nasdaq-100 (US100). Looking at the D1 interval, one can see that the downward...
ADP report on change in US employment in September was released at 1:15 pm BST. Data was expected to show an increase of 428k jobs following a 374k increase...
On Tuesday, good moods persist in the cryptocurrency market. The main digital asset- Bitcoin broke above the major resistance at $50,000, which may...
European indices plunge DE30 tests lows from May near 14,800 pts Deutsche Telekom slumps on Goldman Sachs share sale Stocks...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม