DE30 plunges 2% ❗
Stock markets in Europe followed into footsteps of their Asian peers and took a dive lower at the start of the cash session on Wednesday. Major blue-chips...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
คริปโตเคอเรนซีเปิดการซื้อขายวันจันทร์ด้วยการร่วงลงอย่างหนัก หลังแรงขายทำให้เกิดการลิควิดกว่า 1.7 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ดัชนีดอลลาร์สหรัฐลดลงมากกว่า 0.2% ในวันนี้ แต่ไม่ได้ช่วยให้ราคาบิทคอยน์ฟื้นตัวได้ ตรงกันข้ามกับราคาทองคำที่พุ่งขึ้นกว่า 1% แตะเหนือ 3,700 ดอลลาร์ต่อออนซ์ ขณะที่บิทคอยน์ไม่สามารถตามแนวโน้มขาขึ้นเดียวกันได้ แม้จะไม่มีปัจจัยชัดเจนที่กดดันตลาด...
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
Rally on the cryptocurrency market looks to have taken a pause today. Bitcoin as well as major altcoins are moving slightly lower today, following recent...
European markets seen opening lower ADP report expected to show over-400k jobs gains DOE in focus after unexpected API build Futures...
Moods on Wall Street improved yesterday with S&P 500 gaining 1.05%, Dow Jones adding 0.92% and Nasdaq moving 1.25% higher. Russell 2000 gained...
European indices end the session with solid gains US ISM Services beat market expectations Bitcoin price broke above $50,000 NATGAS is testing...
Lordstown Motors (RIDE.US) shares plunged more than 10.0% during today’s session after Morgan Stanley (MS.US) downgraded its investment stance to...
NZDUSD pair rose slightly during today's session and is trading around $0.6970 level as investors are focusing on the Reserve Bank of New Zealand...
Activity in the US services sector unexpectedly grew at a slightly faster pace in September, according to a report published on Tuesday by the Institute...
US stocks open higher US ISM Services PMI beat expectations Pepsi (PEP.US) posted upbeat quarterly figures Facebook (FB.US) stock attempts to...
ConocoPhillips recently purchased Royal Dutch Shell's Permian Basin (US) assets in a quality transaction that will provide the company with billions...
The ISM Services PMI for the US jumped to 61.90 in September from 61.7 in the previous month, beating analysts’ expectations of 61.3. Today's...
In recent weeks, concerns have arisen over the global energy crisis. The insufficient stockpiles of commodities such as gas and coal after the last winter...
Bitcoin price has experienced a massive rally throughout the last couple of days of September and the beginning of October as the Fed ruled out plans to...
Oil OPEC+ decided to maintain its policy on output increases OPEC+ production will increased by 400k bpd in November United States...
European markets trade higher DE30 once again reacts to 15,000 pts support Infineon released upbeat forecasts for fiscal-2022 Stocks...
Volatility on the precious metals market spiked recently providing a wild ride for gold traders, especially this week. Gold has been moving higher since...
European markets seen opening flat Services ISM scheduled for release at 3:00 pm BST API report expected to show a drop in oil inventories After...
US indices finished yesterday's session lower with S&P 500 dropping 1.30%, Dow Jones moving 0.94% lower and Nasdaq plunging 2.14% Deterioration...
WTI crude oil price highest since 2014 Downward correction of the US dollar Global stocks under pressure Despite Monday's session, which...
