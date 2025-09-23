Daily summary: Global stocks sink, USD weakens
WTI crude oil price highest since 2014 Downward correction of the US dollar Global stocks under pressure Despite Monday's session, which...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมันดิบ น้ำมันดิบยังคงเผชิญแรงกดดันจากความคาดหมายว่าจะมีอุปทานล้นตลาดจนถึงสิ้นปีนี้และต่อไปในปีหน้า ปัจจุบันยังไม่มีสัญญาณภัยคุกคามต่ออุปทานโดยตรง เนื่องจากสหรัฐฯ และยุโรปยังไม่ได้ออกมาตรการคว่ำบาตรเข้มงวดต่อรัสเซีย อิรักได้บรรลุข้อตกลงกับรัฐบาลภูมิภาคเคิร์ด (KRG) ในการกลับมาส่งออกน้ำมันไปตุรกีผ่านท่อที่ผ่านเขตเคิร์ด ในขณะเดียวกัน...
คริปโตเคอเรนซีเปิดการซื้อขายวันจันทร์ด้วยการร่วงลงอย่างหนัก หลังแรงขายทำให้เกิดการลิควิดกว่า 1.7 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ดัชนีดอลลาร์สหรัฐลดลงมากกว่า 0.2% ในวันนี้ แต่ไม่ได้ช่วยให้ราคาบิทคอยน์ฟื้นตัวได้ ตรงกันข้ามกับราคาทองคำที่พุ่งขึ้นกว่า 1% แตะเหนือ 3,700 ดอลลาร์ต่อออนซ์ ขณะที่บิทคอยน์ไม่สามารถตามแนวโน้มขาขึ้นเดียวกันได้ แม้จะไม่มีปัจจัยชัดเจนที่กดดันตลาด...
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
Tesla (TSLA.US) stock rose nearly 3% during today's session after the company confirmed a new delivery record of 241,300 electric vehicles in the third...
EUR/USD has been trading under heavy pressure over the past few weeks, however last Friday we started to see some recovery in the buying strength. Technical...
According to recent news, US is not satisfied with how China respects the trade agreement. On the other hand, the United States itself does not indicate...
It looks like inflationary pressure is only about to go up. As power prices increase around the globe the crisis spreads to the oil market. Oil can also...
US stocks open mixed, US100 fell over 1% Merck (MRK.US) COVID-19 pill success slams Moderna (MRNA.US) shares Tesla (TSLA.US) deliveries beat...
JMMC, the technical committee operating at OPEC +, recommends maintaining the current policy of increasing production by 400k bpd every month. Earlier...
Bitcoin price failed to stay above $49,000 level SEC extends four Bitcoin ETF deadlines until November Polkadot is one of hedge funds’ favorite...
Stocks in Europe trade lower DE30 finds support in the 15,000 pts area Daimler shareholders approved truck unit spin-off Stock...
While Brent has managed to reach fresh post-pandemic highs last week and even tested $80 mark for the first time since October 2018, WTI continues to trade...
Futures point to a mixed opening of European session OPEC+ meeting in the afternoon Futures markets point to a more or less flat...
Indices from Asia traded mixed at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei dropped 1.2% while S&P/ASX 200 gained 1.3%. Overall, session was a bit...
In this webinar we will discuss: What's next for the Gold market? How bad is energy crisis for the markets? What to expect from the NFP report...
Wall Street rebounds on Friday European stocks mostly lower on inflation worries Cryptocurrencies rose sharpy The dollar weakens at the end of...
Merck (MRK.US) stock jumped over 9% during today's session after drugmaker announced its new antiviral drug molnupiravir lower the risk of death or...
Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies began the new month with strong gains. The reasons behind this move are unclear, but a number of news has...
The ISM Manufacturing PMI in the US increased to 61.1 in September, up for a second straight month and above analysts' estimates of 59.5. Today's...
September was the worst month for S&P 500 since the initial pandemic panic at the beginning of 2020. Next week will host the release of the US jobs...
US ISM Manufacturing PMI above expectations Merck (MRK.US) reveals positive data in trial of COVID-19 antiviral drug Coty (COTY.US) to sell 9% stake...
