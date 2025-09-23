US OPEN: Wall Street lower despite upbeat data
US ISM Manufacturing PMI above expectations Merck (MRK.US) reveals positive data in trial of COVID-19 antiviral drug Coty (COTY.US) to sell 9% stake...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมันดิบ น้ำมันดิบยังคงเผชิญแรงกดดันจากความคาดหมายว่าจะมีอุปทานล้นตลาดจนถึงสิ้นปีนี้และต่อไปในปีหน้า ปัจจุบันยังไม่มีสัญญาณภัยคุกคามต่ออุปทานโดยตรง เนื่องจากสหรัฐฯ และยุโรปยังไม่ได้ออกมาตรการคว่ำบาตรเข้มงวดต่อรัสเซีย อิรักได้บรรลุข้อตกลงกับรัฐบาลภูมิภาคเคิร์ด (KRG) ในการกลับมาส่งออกน้ำมันไปตุรกีผ่านท่อที่ผ่านเขตเคิร์ด ในขณะเดียวกัน...
เพิ่มเติม
คริปโตเคอเรนซีเปิดการซื้อขายวันจันทร์ด้วยการร่วงลงอย่างหนัก หลังแรงขายทำให้เกิดการลิควิดกว่า 1.7 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ดัชนีดอลลาร์สหรัฐลดลงมากกว่า 0.2% ในวันนี้ แต่ไม่ได้ช่วยให้ราคาบิทคอยน์ฟื้นตัวได้ ตรงกันข้ามกับราคาทองคำที่พุ่งขึ้นกว่า 1% แตะเหนือ 3,700 ดอลลาร์ต่อออนซ์ ขณะที่บิทคอยน์ไม่สามารถตามแนวโน้มขาขึ้นเดียวกันได้ แม้จะไม่มีปัจจัยชัดเจนที่กดดันตลาด...
เพิ่มเติม
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
เพิ่มเติม
US ISM Manufacturing PMI above expectations Merck (MRK.US) reveals positive data in trial of COVID-19 antiviral drug Coty (COTY.US) to sell 9% stake...
The ISM Manufacturing PMI for the US jumped to 61.10 in September from 59.9 in July, up from a second straight month and beating analysts’...
The core PCE price index, which excludes volatile items such as food and energy, remained unchanged at 0.3% level in August above market expectations...
The cryptocurrency market has made significant progress in the last few years and major digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum have become some of...
European indices trade lower DE30 reached a 4-month low below 15,000 pts BMW boosts full-year profit margin guidance Stocks...
CADJPY is one of the worst performing currency pairs today. Canadian dollar underperforms along with other commodity currencies amid deterioration in moods...
Stocks in Europe set to open lower US ISM manufacturing index for September, CPI data from euro area Revision of PMI data for September Futures...
US indices took another dive yesterday, leading S&P 500 to finish September as the worst month in post-pandemic era (-4.75%) S&P...
European equities post first monthly drop since January US initial jobless claims unexpectedly rise for a third week Potential US government shutdown...
CarMax (KMX.US) stock is dropping more than 11% today after the Virginia-based used auto retailer posted mixed quarterly results. Company earned $1.72...
The Chinese authorities issued a recommendation to energy companies to secure the supply of raw materials at all costs. China's deputy prime minister...
Recently, a two-year suspension of the government's debt limit in the United States passed. In addition, the government has not yet passed a stopgap...
The price of gold has risen almost $ 40 during today’s session and has clearly breached the $ 1,750level and is heading towards the highest levels...
US stocks open higher after the Senate reached a government funding deal Mixed macroeconomic data from the US Virgin Galactic (SPCE.US) shares surge...
The US economy advanced an annual 6.7% on quarter in the second quarter of 2021, slightly above analysts' expectations of 6.6%. Upward revisions...
Energy prices, especially natural gas prices, rallied massively. While a pullback on the natural gas market could have been spotted in the past two days,...
German CPI inflation reading for September was released at 1:00 pm BST. Inflation rate increased to 4.10 % year-on-year in September, after...
The German benchmark index pulls back from a crucial price zone on Thursday after a strong start to trading. D1 chart The DE30 is encountering strong...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม