Aurora Cannabis stock surges despite mixed quarterly results
Aurora Cannabis (ACB.US) stock surges over 9% despite the fact that the company posted mixed quarterly figures. Canada-based cannabis producer posted lower...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมันดิบ น้ำมันดิบยังคงเผชิญแรงกดดันจากความคาดหมายว่าจะมีอุปทานล้นตลาดจนถึงสิ้นปีนี้และต่อไปในปีหน้า ปัจจุบันยังไม่มีสัญญาณภัยคุกคามต่ออุปทานโดยตรง เนื่องจากสหรัฐฯ และยุโรปยังไม่ได้ออกมาตรการคว่ำบาตรเข้มงวดต่อรัสเซีย อิรักได้บรรลุข้อตกลงกับรัฐบาลภูมิภาคเคิร์ด (KRG) ในการกลับมาส่งออกน้ำมันไปตุรกีผ่านท่อที่ผ่านเขตเคิร์ด ในขณะเดียวกัน...
คริปโตเคอเรนซีเปิดการซื้อขายวันจันทร์ด้วยการร่วงลงอย่างหนัก หลังแรงขายทำให้เกิดการลิควิดกว่า 1.7 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ดัชนีดอลลาร์สหรัฐลดลงมากกว่า 0.2% ในวันนี้ แต่ไม่ได้ช่วยให้ราคาบิทคอยน์ฟื้นตัวได้ ตรงกันข้ามกับราคาทองคำที่พุ่งขึ้นกว่า 1% แตะเหนือ 3,700 ดอลลาร์ต่อออนซ์ ขณะที่บิทคอยน์ไม่สามารถตามแนวโน้มขาขึ้นเดียวกันได้ แม้จะไม่มีปัจจัยชัดเจนที่กดดันตลาด...
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
