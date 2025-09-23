Crypto newsletter: Bitcoin bounces back after another Chinese attack on cryptocurrencies
น้ำมันดิบ น้ำมันดิบยังคงเผชิญแรงกดดันจากความคาดหมายว่าจะมีอุปทานล้นตลาดจนถึงสิ้นปีนี้และต่อไปในปีหน้า ปัจจุบันยังไม่มีสัญญาณภัยคุกคามต่ออุปทานโดยตรง เนื่องจากสหรัฐฯ และยุโรปยังไม่ได้ออกมาตรการคว่ำบาตรเข้มงวดต่อรัสเซีย อิรักได้บรรลุข้อตกลงกับรัฐบาลภูมิภาคเคิร์ด (KRG) ในการกลับมาส่งออกน้ำมันไปตุรกีผ่านท่อที่ผ่านเขตเคิร์ด ในขณะเดียวกัน...
คริปโตเคอเรนซีเปิดการซื้อขายวันจันทร์ด้วยการร่วงลงอย่างหนัก หลังแรงขายทำให้เกิดการลิควิดกว่า 1.7 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ดัชนีดอลลาร์สหรัฐลดลงมากกว่า 0.2% ในวันนี้ แต่ไม่ได้ช่วยให้ราคาบิทคอยน์ฟื้นตัวได้ ตรงกันข้ามกับราคาทองคำที่พุ่งขึ้นกว่า 1% แตะเหนือ 3,700 ดอลลาร์ต่อออนซ์ ขณะที่บิทคอยน์ไม่สามารถตามแนวโน้มขาขึ้นเดียวกันได้ แม้จะไม่มีปัจจัยชัดเจนที่กดดันตลาด...
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
PBoC intensifies cryptocurrency crackdown Twitter enables tipping with Bitcoin Institutional investors are turning their attention to Ethereum,...
Stocks in Europe trade higher DE30 makes failed attempt of breaking above 15,700 pts SPD likely to enter coalition with Greens and...
German elections were held last weekend and results point to a shift in power in Europe's largest economy. Results showed that SPD, led by Olaf Scholz,...
European markets set to open higher US durable goods data for August BoE Governor and ECB President set to speak Futures...
Stocks in Asia launched a new week in mixed moods. S&P/ASX 200 and Kospi gained, Nikkei traded flat and indices from China traded mixed DAX...
In this webinar we will discuss: What German elections mean for the markets? Is Evergrande still a risk for the markets? How the minor change...
European indices ended session in the red China intensifies cryptocurrency crackdown Evergrande misses payment deadline Brent is testing this...
MUFG issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:1.3674 Target:1.3200 Stop:...
Nike (NKE.US) stock slumped 7% during today's session after the apparel giant reduced its revenue forecasts due to supply chain issues which are hurting...
Fed meeting is already behind us but central banks will remain near the top of the agenda next week, thanks to the ECB event. Apart from that, situation...
ANZ BANK issued a recommendation for the AUDNZD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a LONG position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
US stocks open lower amid Evergrande concerns Robinhood (HOOD.US), Coinbase (COIN.US) stocks under pressure as China intensifies cryptocurrency crackdown Roku...
While European equity markets are pulling back slightly today, cryptocurrencies are experiencing another steep drop. Bitcoin as well as major altcoins,...
German elections to be held this Sunday First federal elections in post-Merkel era SPD leads in polls but will need partners to rule Market...
While the FOMC meeting this week was quite hawkish, it failed to trigger large moves on the market. Fed gave the most clear hint on when tapering may start...
European indices set to open slightly lower Number of Fed members set to speak German IFO index for September A wild week...
In spite of upbeat moods seen on Wall Street yesterday, today's Asian session was mixed. Nikkei gained, Kospi and S&P/ASX 200 dropped and...
Stocks in Europe and US extend upward move China asks local governments to prepare for Evergrande collapse Rate decisions from CBRT,...
