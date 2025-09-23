AUDCHF - recommendation from SEB
SEB Research issued a recommendation for the AUDCHF currency pair. Research division of SEB Group recommends taking a long position on the pair with...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมันดิบ น้ำมันดิบยังคงเผชิญแรงกดดันจากความคาดหมายว่าจะมีอุปทานล้นตลาดจนถึงสิ้นปีนี้และต่อไปในปีหน้า ปัจจุบันยังไม่มีสัญญาณภัยคุกคามต่ออุปทานโดยตรง เนื่องจากสหรัฐฯ และยุโรปยังไม่ได้ออกมาตรการคว่ำบาตรเข้มงวดต่อรัสเซีย อิรักได้บรรลุข้อตกลงกับรัฐบาลภูมิภาคเคิร์ด (KRG) ในการกลับมาส่งออกน้ำมันไปตุรกีผ่านท่อที่ผ่านเขตเคิร์ด ในขณะเดียวกัน...
คริปโตเคอเรนซีเปิดการซื้อขายวันจันทร์ด้วยการร่วงลงอย่างหนัก หลังแรงขายทำให้เกิดการลิควิดกว่า 1.7 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ดัชนีดอลลาร์สหรัฐลดลงมากกว่า 0.2% ในวันนี้ แต่ไม่ได้ช่วยให้ราคาบิทคอยน์ฟื้นตัวได้ ตรงกันข้ามกับราคาทองคำที่พุ่งขึ้นกว่า 1% แตะเหนือ 3,700 ดอลลาร์ต่อออนซ์ ขณะที่บิทคอยน์ไม่สามารถตามแนวโน้มขาขึ้นเดียวกันได้ แม้จะไม่มีปัจจัยชัดเจนที่กดดันตลาด...
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
US indices trade higher US30 breaks above number of important resistance levels Salesforce and Darden Restaurants jump on full-year...
Flash PMI indices for September from the United States were released at 2:45 pm BST. PMI indices from Europe released this morning turned out to be weaker-than-expected...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.351 million in the week ended September 18th, compared to upwardly revised 0.335 million...
The Bank of England left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at a record low of 0.1% and the bond-buying programme at £895 billion during...
Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey announced its latest monetary policy decision at 12:00 pm BST. The Turkish central bank was expected to leave rates...
European stock markets trade higher Weak PMI data from France and Germany Volkswagen (VOW3.DE) plans to start a EV battery systems factory in China European...
Release of a flash PMI indices for September is one of the key events of the day in Europe. Readings from France and Germany have already been released....
USDCAD pair broke above the 1.2830 resistance zone on Monday but bulls were unable to hold onto these gains. More hawkish FED failed to support...
European markets seen opening lower BoE interest rate decision PMI releases from Germany, France, UK and US Futures markets point to a slightly...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 1.0%, Dow Jones added 0.95% and Nasdaq moved 1.02% higher. Russell 2000...
European indices extended yesterday gains Fed officials believe tapering "may soon be warranted" US crude oil inventories fall for...
The press conference of FED chairman Jerome Powell is heading towards its end. Here are they key takeaways from the opening statement: The Fed's...
As expected, the Fed does not change its policy and does not start tapering. In the statement, however, we have an indication that if progress continues,...
The Federal Reserve left fed funds rate at 0-0.25% and bond-buying at a $120 billion monthly pace. Still, the central bank said the economy has made...
The latest news from Asia Markets indicates that we can expect some kind of aid to Evergrande. However, this is actually a state takeover of the company....
FedEx (FDX.US) stock plunged more than 8% during today's session after the transportation company posted mixed quarterly results. FedEx earned $4.37...
Credit Suisse issued a recommendation for the AUDNZD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a LONG position on the pair with following levels: Entry:1.0334 Target:1.0450 Stop:...
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 3.481 million barrels in the week ended September 17, following an 6.422 million decrease in the previous...
