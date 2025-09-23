US OPEN: Wall Street opens higher ahead of FED decision
US stocks open higher FOMC announces rate decision General Mills (GIS.US) stock rises on solid quarterly results US indices launched...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมันดิบ น้ำมันดิบยังคงเผชิญแรงกดดันจากความคาดหมายว่าจะมีอุปทานล้นตลาดจนถึงสิ้นปีนี้และต่อไปในปีหน้า ปัจจุบันยังไม่มีสัญญาณภัยคุกคามต่ออุปทานโดยตรง เนื่องจากสหรัฐฯ และยุโรปยังไม่ได้ออกมาตรการคว่ำบาตรเข้มงวดต่อรัสเซีย อิรักได้บรรลุข้อตกลงกับรัฐบาลภูมิภาคเคิร์ด (KRG) ในการกลับมาส่งออกน้ำมันไปตุรกีผ่านท่อที่ผ่านเขตเคิร์ด ในขณะเดียวกัน...
เพิ่มเติม
คริปโตเคอเรนซีเปิดการซื้อขายวันจันทร์ด้วยการร่วงลงอย่างหนัก หลังแรงขายทำให้เกิดการลิควิดกว่า 1.7 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ดัชนีดอลลาร์สหรัฐลดลงมากกว่า 0.2% ในวันนี้ แต่ไม่ได้ช่วยให้ราคาบิทคอยน์ฟื้นตัวได้ ตรงกันข้ามกับราคาทองคำที่พุ่งขึ้นกว่า 1% แตะเหนือ 3,700 ดอลลาร์ต่อออนซ์ ขณะที่บิทคอยน์ไม่สามารถตามแนวโน้มขาขึ้นเดียวกันได้ แม้จะไม่มีปัจจัยชัดเจนที่กดดันตลาด...
เพิ่มเติม
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
เพิ่มเติม
US stocks open higher FOMC announces rate decision General Mills (GIS.US) stock rises on solid quarterly results US indices launched...
FOMC decision was expected to be a key event of the week. However, a sell-off that arrived on the markets at the beginning of this week showed that developments...
European stocks trade higher DE30 breaks above the upper limit of market geometry Lufthansa says Europe-US travel booking jumped...
Decision from the Bank of Japan this morning turned out to be a non-event on the markets. It should not come as a surprise as BoJ was expected not to make...
European markets set to open higher FOMC announces rate decision European stock markets are set for a higher opening of today's...
Situation on the market is rather calm. Investors seem to look past Evergrande situation today and focus on the upcoming FOMC meeting (7:00 pm BST...
European stocks rebound US stocks rose slightly in volatile session Precious metals prices move higher Positive moods prevailed on the European...
Uber (UBER.US) stock jumped nearly 10.0% during today's session after the ride sharing company said it could post its first adjusted profit in the...
Positive moods can be observed in Europe where the indices from the old continent advanced over 1%, however the situation looks a bit different on Wall...
The OECD chief economist Laurence Boone spoke about China's potential action regarding Evergrande. In his view, Chinese authorities have the...
Yesterday, the price of gold dropped to around $ 1742 an ounce, the lowest level since August 12. During today's session buyers became active and the...
US stocks open higher Uber (UBER.US) revises its outlook higher Big Lots (BIG.US) stock under pressure after analysts downgrade US indices...
A set of US housing market reports was released at 1:30 pm BST today. Housing starts for August came in at 1615k, while analysts expected a reading of...
Bitcoin price has bounced to $43,000 from the 1-1/2-month low of $40,200 reached early today on hopes that the fallout from indebted developer China Evergrande...
Oil In spite of a pick-up in new coronavirus Delta variant cases, global demand for oil drop just to slightly below 98 million barrels per day...
European markets trade higher DE30 jumps 300 points off Monday's low Lufthansa rallies on US border reopening and plans to pay...
When it comes to unprofitable companies, guidance and ARR (Annual Recurring Income) are more important to investors than surprise at a short-term profit. UiPath...
Platinum catches a breath following yesterday's sell-off. While declines on PLATINUM market yesterday were not as severe as on PALLADIUM market, precious...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม