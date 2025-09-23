Daily summary: Stocks unable to move higher, but commodities rally
Stock markets pare gains on Friday Commodities rally, oil prices up by 2% US PPI inflation for August slightly ahead of estimates Friday’s...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมันดิบ น้ำมันดิบยังคงเผชิญแรงกดดันจากความคาดหมายว่าจะมีอุปทานล้นตลาดจนถึงสิ้นปีนี้และต่อไปในปีหน้า ปัจจุบันยังไม่มีสัญญาณภัยคุกคามต่ออุปทานโดยตรง เนื่องจากสหรัฐฯ และยุโรปยังไม่ได้ออกมาตรการคว่ำบาตรเข้มงวดต่อรัสเซีย อิรักได้บรรลุข้อตกลงกับรัฐบาลภูมิภาคเคิร์ด (KRG) ในการกลับมาส่งออกน้ำมันไปตุรกีผ่านท่อที่ผ่านเขตเคิร์ด ในขณะเดียวกัน...
คริปโตเคอเรนซีเปิดการซื้อขายวันจันทร์ด้วยการร่วงลงอย่างหนัก หลังแรงขายทำให้เกิดการลิควิดกว่า 1.7 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ดัชนีดอลลาร์สหรัฐลดลงมากกว่า 0.2% ในวันนี้ แต่ไม่ได้ช่วยให้ราคาบิทคอยน์ฟื้นตัวได้ ตรงกันข้ามกับราคาทองคำที่พุ่งขึ้นกว่า 1% แตะเหนือ 3,700 ดอลลาร์ต่อออนซ์ ขณะที่บิทคอยน์ไม่สามารถตามแนวโน้มขาขึ้นเดียวกันได้ แม้จะไม่มีปัจจัยชัดเจนที่กดดันตลาด...
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
Apple (AAPL.US) stock fell roughly 2.5% during today’s US trading session after antitrust ruling issued by judge. The US tech giant was ordered by...
Stocks as well as other types of risk assets took a hit this week. Situation improved slightly by the end of the week as the ECB persuaded investors that...
US equity markets erase early gains and move lower PPI inflation for August slightly above forecasts Take-Two Interactive delays...
Oil markets are enjoying a good trading day after several rough sessions. Since late-August WTI prices have been trading sideways in a roughly $2-range....
Two macroeconomic reports from North America were released at 1:30 pm BST today. US PPI inflation for August showed a larger acceleration in producer's...
Stocks in Europe trade slightly higher DE30 tested 50% retracement of this week's drop Airbus in talks with WizzAir over large...
Although Joe Biden and Xi Jinping had a general discussion on a broad range of topics and the phone call was not meant to lead to any agreement or declaration,...
European futures trade slightly higher after Biden-Xi phone call Canadian jobs data, US PPI inflation Speeches from ECB and Fed members Futures...
Sentiment improved during the Asian session after it was reported that Joe Biden and Xi Jinping held a phone call for the first time in 7 months Presidents...
European equities mixed, US indices move slightly higher The ECB slows down the pace of PEPP, but says this isn’t tapering Oil...
Lululemon Athletica (LULU.US) is surging more than 12% during today’s US trading session. The apparel retailer reported Q2 results that topped analysts...
OIL.WTI Oil WTI price remains limited by the downward trend line (the trend started in early-July) Moreover, the 50-day moving average...
The US Department of Energy released the latest oil inventories data. Key takeaways from the report: Oil inventories: -1.5 mn (vs expected:...
US equity markets opened flat, but march higher Upbeat jobless claims data GameStop tumbled after quarterly results US equity...
The press conference with the ECB President Lagarde has just ended. Below we present some key takeaways: Rebound phase in recovery increasingly...
Oil experienced quite a steep drop shortly after 1:00 pm BST. The move was triggered by news from China. It was officially confirmed that China decided...
The European Central Bank has just announced its decision. Interest rates were obviously left unchanged - there is no surprise here at all. However, the...
European stock markets trade lower DE30 halts decline near 15,500 pts area Merck boosts mid-term outlook European stock markets...
