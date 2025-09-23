Will ECB surprise markets today ❓
Monetary policy decision announcement from the European Central Bank at 12:45 pm BST is a key event of the day. President Lagarde will hold a press conference...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมันดิบ น้ำมันดิบยังคงเผชิญแรงกดดันจากความคาดหมายว่าจะมีอุปทานล้นตลาดจนถึงสิ้นปีนี้และต่อไปในปีหน้า ปัจจุบันยังไม่มีสัญญาณภัยคุกคามต่ออุปทานโดยตรง เนื่องจากสหรัฐฯ และยุโรปยังไม่ได้ออกมาตรการคว่ำบาตรเข้มงวดต่อรัสเซีย อิรักได้บรรลุข้อตกลงกับรัฐบาลภูมิภาคเคิร์ด (KRG) ในการกลับมาส่งออกน้ำมันไปตุรกีผ่านท่อที่ผ่านเขตเคิร์ด ในขณะเดียวกัน...
คริปโตเคอเรนซีเปิดการซื้อขายวันจันทร์ด้วยการร่วงลงอย่างหนัก หลังแรงขายทำให้เกิดการลิควิดกว่า 1.7 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ดัชนีดอลลาร์สหรัฐลดลงมากกว่า 0.2% ในวันนี้ แต่ไม่ได้ช่วยให้ราคาบิทคอยน์ฟื้นตัวได้ ตรงกันข้ามกับราคาทองคำที่พุ่งขึ้นกว่า 1% แตะเหนือ 3,700 ดอลลาร์ต่อออนซ์ ขณะที่บิทคอยน์ไม่สามารถตามแนวโน้มขาขึ้นเดียวกันได้ แม้จะไม่มีปัจจัยชัดเจนที่กดดันตลาด...
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
Upward correction on OIL.WTI was halted at the downward trendline last week. Price pulled back later on but bulls managed to find support at the zone ranging...
European stocks set to open lower ECB to announce policy decision at 12:45 pm BST 6 Fed members set to deliver speeches Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.13%, Dow Jones moved 0.20% lower and Nasdaq declined 0.57%. Russell 2000...
Global stock markets extend declines Natural gas and aluminum prices at record levels BoC leave interest rates unchanged Wednesday's session...
Credit Suisse issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. Company recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Tesla (TSLA.US) stock fell more than 1% despite upbeat sales figures from China. Recent data showed the electric vehicle maker’s sales increased...
During today's session, natural gas prices rose by nearly 10%, reaching the highest levels since 2014. The rally could be fueled by concerns about...
The Bank of Canada left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at the effective lower bound of 0.25 %, as widely expected. The quantitative easing program...
US stocks start session slightly lower Nio (NIO.US) stock under pressure after news of $2 billion stock offering Coinbase (COIN.US) shares...
DE30 Let’s start today’s analysis with the German index - DAX (DE30). Looking at the D1 interval, one can see that sellers managed to halt...
Cryptocurrencies experienced a massive plunge yesterday in the afternoon. Bitcoin dropped over 15% in less than 2 hours while Ethereum dropped around 20%...
Stocks in Europe plunge DE30 reaches lowest level since early-August Deutsche Bank CEO optimistic about 2021 dividend Stocks...
The Bank of Canada is set to announce monetary policy decisions today at 3:00 pm BST. However, the Canadian central bank is expected to stay on hold this...
European stock market indices plunged at the start of today's cash trading. DE30 dropped 150 points and is testing lows from 19 August, 2021. There...
European markets set to open flat Bank of Canada to announce decision at 3:00 pm BST API report, Fed speakers Futures markets...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. Dow Jones dropped 0.76%, S&P 500 moved 0.34% lower while Russell 2000 finished 0.72% lower....
Strengthening of the US dollar Indices and commodities under selling pressure Cryptocurrency sell-off Traders from North America returned to...
Today's session is special for the main cryptocurrency. It is today that the Republic of El Salvador (a small country in Central America with a population...
