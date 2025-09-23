Coinbase stock under pressure due to Bitcoin price crash
Coinbase (COIN.US) shares fell at one point more than 5.0% after today's sharp cryptocurrency sell-off. Increased volatility has also caused some technical...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมันดิบ น้ำมันดิบยังคงเผชิญแรงกดดันจากความคาดหมายว่าจะมีอุปทานล้นตลาดจนถึงสิ้นปีนี้และต่อไปในปีหน้า ปัจจุบันยังไม่มีสัญญาณภัยคุกคามต่ออุปทานโดยตรง เนื่องจากสหรัฐฯ และยุโรปยังไม่ได้ออกมาตรการคว่ำบาตรเข้มงวดต่อรัสเซีย อิรักได้บรรลุข้อตกลงกับรัฐบาลภูมิภาคเคิร์ด (KRG) ในการกลับมาส่งออกน้ำมันไปตุรกีผ่านท่อที่ผ่านเขตเคิร์ด ในขณะเดียวกัน...
คริปโตเคอเรนซีเปิดการซื้อขายวันจันทร์ด้วยการร่วงลงอย่างหนัก หลังแรงขายทำให้เกิดการลิควิดกว่า 1.7 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ดัชนีดอลลาร์สหรัฐลดลงมากกว่า 0.2% ในวันนี้ แต่ไม่ได้ช่วยให้ราคาบิทคอยน์ฟื้นตัวได้ ตรงกันข้ามกับราคาทองคำที่พุ่งขึ้นกว่า 1% แตะเหนือ 3,700 ดอลลาร์ต่อออนซ์ ขณะที่บิทคอยน์ไม่สามารถตามแนวโน้มขาขึ้นเดียวกันได้ แม้จะไม่มีปัจจัยชัดเจนที่กดดันตลาด...
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
Downbeat moods prevail at the end of the European session. The dollar index rose to 92.4, moving away from one-month lows early in the month, and tracking...
Investing in Upstart also involves investing in the belief or certainty that AI can be more effective in the loan decision-making process than current...
US stocks start session mostly lower Goldman Sachs downgraded US growth outlook Boeing (BA.US) suffered an orders blow US indices launched...
As the Wall Street earnings season for Q2 2021 is coming to an end, investors already have access to the second quarter financial data from almost all...
Stocks in Europe trade lower DE30 drops below 15,900 and tests 61.8% retracement Deutsche Telekom agreed to sales T-Mobile Netherlands Majority...
The Reserve Bank of Australia announced a monetary policy decision today. Interest rates were left unchanged with the main rate remaining at 0.1%. Such...
Aluminium is trading at the highest level since 2011 following a military coup in Guinea. Military seized control over the country in West Africa that...
European stock markets set to open slightly lower US and Canadian traders return from holiday German ZEW index for September European...
US futures trade little changed compared to Friday's closing prices. US trades return to the markets today following a long weekend Stocks...
European bourses finished session higher Potential stimulus in Japan and China Holiday in the United States and Canada European indices finished...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the EURJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:130.66 Target:134.50 Stop:...
Nomura issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. Company recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry: ...
Goldman Sachs issued a recommendation for the USDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
This week starts off relatively quiet due to the US and Canadian holidays. However, last week was marked by the release of the NFP report on friday, which...
Bitcoin will become legal tender in El Salvador on Tuesday Bitcoin broke above psychological 50k level NFTs support Ethereum rally The past...
European stocks trade higher DE30 jumps above 50% retracement of last week's drop 10 new additions to DAX index announced Stock...
Upbeat moods can be spotted on the cryptocurrency market at the beginning of a new week. Coins gained over the week with Bitcoin managing to break above...
