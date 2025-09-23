Economic calendar: Holiday in the United States and Canada
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมันดิบ น้ำมันดิบยังคงเผชิญแรงกดดันจากความคาดหมายว่าจะมีอุปทานล้นตลาดจนถึงสิ้นปีนี้และต่อไปในปีหน้า ปัจจุบันยังไม่มีสัญญาณภัยคุกคามต่ออุปทานโดยตรง เนื่องจากสหรัฐฯ และยุโรปยังไม่ได้ออกมาตรการคว่ำบาตรเข้มงวดต่อรัสเซีย อิรักได้บรรลุข้อตกลงกับรัฐบาลภูมิภาคเคิร์ด (KRG) ในการกลับมาส่งออกน้ำมันไปตุรกีผ่านท่อที่ผ่านเขตเคิร์ด ในขณะเดียวกัน...
คริปโตเคอเรนซีเปิดการซื้อขายวันจันทร์ด้วยการร่วงลงอย่างหนัก หลังแรงขายทำให้เกิดการลิควิดกว่า 1.7 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ดัชนีดอลลาร์สหรัฐลดลงมากกว่า 0.2% ในวันนี้ แต่ไม่ได้ช่วยให้ราคาบิทคอยน์ฟื้นตัวได้ ตรงกันข้ามกับราคาทองคำที่พุ่งขึ้นกว่า 1% แตะเหนือ 3,700 ดอลลาร์ต่อออนซ์ ขณะที่บิทคอยน์ไม่สามารถตามแนวโน้มขาขึ้นเดียวกันได้ แม้จะไม่มีปัจจัยชัดเจนที่กดดันตลาด...
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
Stocks in Asia are trading mixed at the beginning of a new week. S&P/ASX 200 and Kospi drop while Nikkei and indices from China trade higher DAX...
NFP report for August well below expectations USD tumbles after jobs data, precious metals gain European equity markets pull back Friday...
DocuSign (DOCU.US) gained roughly 6% during today’s US trading session after the company delivered strong quarterly results. Second-quarter earnings...
Ugly headline non-farm payrolls number Wage growth accelerated in August The NFP report for August turned out to be a huge disappointment....
NFP report for August and OPEC+ meeting are behind us and now markets shift their attention to number of central bank policy decisions scheduled for next...
The headline ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI for the month of August fell to 61.7 from 64.1 a month ago. However, the result was slightly above the consensus...
US markets open slightly lower on Friday NFP figures for August below forecasts Hewlett Packard jumped after solid earnings US...
The NFP report for August has just been released. The long-awaited data surprised to the downside as the headline non-farm payrolls number showed a huge miss...
The US dollar is trading lower against the majority of other major currencies ahead of the release of key jobs data. US index futures are trading little...
Stocks in Europe trade lower DE30 tests upper limit of triangle pattern at 15,850 pts Delivery Hero to raise €1.25 billion via...
Resignation of the Japanese Prime Minister Suga was quite unexpected. Indeed, he was an unpopular politician and was often criticized for how he handled...
European indices set to open flat NFP report for August at 1:30 pm BST Final services PMIs from Europe and US Futures markets...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.28%, Dow Jones added 0.37% and Nasdaq moved 0.14% higher. Russell 2000 gained...
US weekly jobless claims fall to pandemic low Dollar under pressure Bitcoin faces major resistance In today's analysis, we presented market...
Yesterday GDPNow model from the Atlanta Fed showed better growth prospects in Q3 - forecast increased from 5.1% to 5.3%. Today however, the forecast...
Chewy (CHWY.US) stock plunged over 10.0% during today's session, after the online pet supplies retailer reported disappointing quarterly figures. Company...
WTI oil is gaining almost 2.5%, while Brent oil is gaining more than 2.0% during today's session. The upward move in the first half of the day was...
S&P 500 hit new all-time high US jobless claims fell more than expected Hormel (HRL.US) disappointed with its full-year outlook US indices...
