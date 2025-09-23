DE30 erases morning gains and drops below 15,900 pts
Europeans stock markets erase part of gains DE30 drops below 15,900 pts after failed test of 15,970 pts area Airbus receives $4.9...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมันดิบ น้ำมันดิบยังคงเผชิญแรงกดดันจากความคาดหมายว่าจะมีอุปทานล้นตลาดจนถึงสิ้นปีนี้และต่อไปในปีหน้า ปัจจุบันยังไม่มีสัญญาณภัยคุกคามต่ออุปทานโดยตรง เนื่องจากสหรัฐฯ และยุโรปยังไม่ได้ออกมาตรการคว่ำบาตรเข้มงวดต่อรัสเซีย อิรักได้บรรลุข้อตกลงกับรัฐบาลภูมิภาคเคิร์ด (KRG) ในการกลับมาส่งออกน้ำมันไปตุรกีผ่านท่อที่ผ่านเขตเคิร์ด ในขณะเดียวกัน...
เพิ่มเติม
คริปโตเคอเรนซีเปิดการซื้อขายวันจันทร์ด้วยการร่วงลงอย่างหนัก หลังแรงขายทำให้เกิดการลิควิดกว่า 1.7 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ดัชนีดอลลาร์สหรัฐลดลงมากกว่า 0.2% ในวันนี้ แต่ไม่ได้ช่วยให้ราคาบิทคอยน์ฟื้นตัวได้ ตรงกันข้ามกับราคาทองคำที่พุ่งขึ้นกว่า 1% แตะเหนือ 3,700 ดอลลาร์ต่อออนซ์ ขณะที่บิทคอยน์ไม่สามารถตามแนวโน้มขาขึ้นเดียวกันได้ แม้จะไม่มีปัจจัยชัดเจนที่กดดันตลาด...
เพิ่มเติม
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
เพิ่มเติม
Europeans stock markets erase part of gains DE30 drops below 15,900 pts after failed test of 15,970 pts area Airbus receives $4.9...
Landfall of the hurricane Ida on the US Gulf Coast over the weekend caused a jump in volatility on the oil market at the start of this week. However, situation...
European stock markets set for higher opening ADP report expected to show 615k jobs gain in August PMI revisions from Europe, manufacturing...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.13%, Dow Jones moved 0.11% lower and Nasdaq declined 0.04%. Russell 2000...
Inflation in the Eurozone above expectations Consumer confidence in the US fell sharply US indices retreat from record highs Inflation in the...
Zoom Video (ZM.US) stock plunges 16% following the release of quarterly results. The video conferencing company reported quarterly earnings of $1.36...
The Conference Board said on Tuesday its consumer confidence index dropped to 113.8 in August which is a six-month low from 129.1 in July (revised to 125.1)....
Ethereum price managed to break above major resistance during today's session among rising interest from institutional investors. Bitcoin investment...
The growth rate of Facebook users is slowing, but this is more than offset by the growth in monetization. In terms of its current financial results,...
Weak macroeconomic data from the US Zoom (ZM.US) stock tumbles on weak growth forecasts Robinhood (HOOD.US) stock under pressure following SEC comments US...
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence index decreased to 113.8 in August from the previous month's 129.1 and well below market expectations...
GDP Growth Annualized in Canada decreased to -1.10 % in the second quarter of 2021 from 5.50 % in the first quarter of 2021. On the monthly basis the economy ...
Today's session in Europe started in positive moods, but the situation changed significantly in the afternoon. On the one hand, downward move can be...
Oil Oil prices increased following the landfall of the Ida hurricane on the US Gulf coast. Almost 2 million barrels of daily production has been...
European markets trade higher DE30 tested 16,000 pts area Deutsche Wohnen recommends shareholders accept Vonovia offer European...
Flash CPI data from the euro area for the month of August has just been released. Markets expected a print of 2.7% YoY (vs previously: 2.2% YoY). Meanwhile,...
Antipodean currencies - Australian dollar and New Zealand dollar - can be found among top performing major currencies today. However, NZD is outperforming...
European markets set for higher opening Flash inflation from the euro area Q2 GDP report from Canada Futures markets point...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม