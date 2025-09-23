Economic calendar: ECB minutes, US GDP data revision
European markets set for lower opening ECB minutes to be released at 12:30 pm BST US Q2 GDP data revision, jobless claims Futures...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมันดิบ น้ำมันดิบยังคงเผชิญแรงกดดันจากความคาดหมายว่าจะมีอุปทานล้นตลาดจนถึงสิ้นปีนี้และต่อไปในปีหน้า ปัจจุบันยังไม่มีสัญญาณภัยคุกคามต่ออุปทานโดยตรง เนื่องจากสหรัฐฯ และยุโรปยังไม่ได้ออกมาตรการคว่ำบาตรเข้มงวดต่อรัสเซีย อิรักได้บรรลุข้อตกลงกับรัฐบาลภูมิภาคเคิร์ด (KRG) ในการกลับมาส่งออกน้ำมันไปตุรกีผ่านท่อที่ผ่านเขตเคิร์ด ในขณะเดียวกัน...
คริปโตเคอเรนซีเปิดการซื้อขายวันจันทร์ด้วยการร่วงลงอย่างหนัก หลังแรงขายทำให้เกิดการลิควิดกว่า 1.7 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ดัชนีดอลลาร์สหรัฐลดลงมากกว่า 0.2% ในวันนี้ แต่ไม่ได้ช่วยให้ราคาบิทคอยน์ฟื้นตัวได้ ตรงกันข้ามกับราคาทองคำที่พุ่งขึ้นกว่า 1% แตะเหนือ 3,700 ดอลลาร์ต่อออนซ์ ขณะที่บิทคอยน์ไม่สามารถตามแนวโน้มขาขึ้นเดียวกันได้ แม้จะไม่มีปัจจัยชัดเจนที่กดดันตลาด...
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
US indices finished yesterday's trading at new record levels. S&P 500 gained 0.22%, Dow Jones added 0.11%, Nasdaq moved 0,15% higher and...
European indices remain little changed on Wednesday US indices slightly higher, Nasdaq and S&P 500 hit new records amid low volatility No major...
EURAUD pair fell sharply at the beginning of the week. Looking at the D1 interval, the sell-off has hit a key support level. The zone marked in green at...
Nordstrom (JWN.US) stock plunged over 16.0% during today's session despite the fact that the department store chain posted upbeat quarterly results....
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:1.1732 Target:1.1400 Stop:...
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 2.979 million barrels in the week ended August 20th, following an 3.234 million barrels decrease in the previous...
US stocks start session flat US durable goods orders fall less than expected Toll Brothers (TOL.US) stock climbs as earnings beat US...
New orders for US manufactured durable goods fell to -0.1% MoM in July, following upwardly revised 0.9% increase in June and above ...
DE30 Let’s start today’s analysis with the German index - DAX (DE30). Looking at the D1 interval, one can see that buyers managed to halt...
Copper price has risen by almost 7% since plunging to a six month low of 8660 in the past week. Despite the rebound, price remains below the crucial resistance...
A bit of holiday apathy broke into the markets, which means that the bulls do not have the strength to push the indices towards new all-time highs. EURUSD...
Ripple price rallied over 150% from the 20th July and despite ongoing correction is performing better compared to many other altcoins. One of the reasons...
Stocks in Europe trade mixed DE30 pulls back below downward trendline Airbus receives order for 30 narrowbody aircraft from Delta...
GBPJPY traded in a downward move since late-May 2021. However, the downward move was stopped at the 149.75 support zone at the end of the previous week....
European markets set for flat opening German IFO index and US durable goods orders data DOE report expected to show decline Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher and reached new record highs. S&P 500 gained 0.15%, Nasdaq added 0.52%, Dow Jones moved 0.09%...
The New Zealand dollar is the strongest among major currencies Crude oil continues to move higher Mixed sentiment in the European stock market The...
Best Buy (BBY.US) stock rose more than 9.0% during today's session after the electronics retailer posted upbeat quarterly figures. Company earned $2.98...
