US OPEN: Wall Street opens lower on taper fears
US stock hit 4-week low Fears of early Fed tapering weigh on market sentiment Macy’s (M.US) stock surged after upbeat quarterly results US...
น้ำมันดิบ น้ำมันดิบยังคงเผชิญแรงกดดันจากความคาดหมายว่าจะมีอุปทานล้นตลาดจนถึงสิ้นปีนี้และต่อไปในปีหน้า ปัจจุบันยังไม่มีสัญญาณภัยคุกคามต่ออุปทานโดยตรง เนื่องจากสหรัฐฯ และยุโรปยังไม่ได้ออกมาตรการคว่ำบาตรเข้มงวดต่อรัสเซีย อิรักได้บรรลุข้อตกลงกับรัฐบาลภูมิภาคเคิร์ด (KRG) ในการกลับมาส่งออกน้ำมันไปตุรกีผ่านท่อที่ผ่านเขตเคิร์ด ในขณะเดียวกัน...
คริปโตเคอเรนซีเปิดการซื้อขายวันจันทร์ด้วยการร่วงลงอย่างหนัก หลังแรงขายทำให้เกิดการลิควิดกว่า 1.7 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ดัชนีดอลลาร์สหรัฐลดลงมากกว่า 0.2% ในวันนี้ แต่ไม่ได้ช่วยให้ราคาบิทคอยน์ฟื้นตัวได้ ตรงกันข้ามกับราคาทองคำที่พุ่งขึ้นกว่า 1% แตะเหนือ 3,700 ดอลลาร์ต่อออนซ์ ขณะที่บิทคอยน์ไม่สามารถตามแนวโน้มขาขึ้นเดียวกันได้ แม้จะไม่มีปัจจัยชัดเจนที่กดดันตลาด...
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.348 million in the week ended August 14th, compared to 0.375 million rise reported...
Among a number of the US retailers that reported Q2 earnings this week, investors were offered a report from Walmart (WMT.US), one of the largest retailers...
The German benchmark index loses ground in the short term on Thursday as the Fed prepares for tapering. D1 chart The DE30 managed to stop today's...
European indices plunge on taper fears DE30 reaches low of the day near 15,615 pts Thyssenkrupp sells Carbon Components unit European...
FOMC minutes revealed that US central bankers believe tapering of the quantitative easing programme should begin this year. With just 4 months of the year...
Risk-off moods can be spotted on the equity and commodities markets following release of FOMC minutes yesterday. Document showed that FOMC members think...
Risk-off moods during European pre-market trades Norges Bank sets rates, US jobless claims US retailers report earnings Post-FOMC...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 1.07%, Dow Jones moved 1.08% lower and Nasdaq declined 0.89%. Russell 2000...
FOMC Minutes point out that tapering may begin at the end of the year European bourses finished session mostly higher US crude inventories fell...
The FOMC meeting minutes for the July 27-28 meeting have been released and showed a bit more hawkish approach from central bankers. FOMC: "Looking ...
Gold is falling from the key resistance area of $ 1790-1800 an ounce amid strong dollar, although the EURUSD pair is trying to rebound from the 1.1700...
Tilray (TLRY.US) stock rose more than 4% during today's session after the Canada-based cannabis producer announced plans to buy $ 166 million in convertible...
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 3.23 million barrels in the week ended August 13th, following an 0.447 million barrels decrease in the previous...
US stocks launched session in mixed moods FOMC minutes in the evening Target (TGT.US) under pressure despite solid quarterly figures US indices...
Traders are waiting for the FOMC minutes scheduled for this evening (7:00 pm BST). Volatility is expected to be elevated as investors hope for some details...
Building permits in the US rose 2.6 % from a month earlier to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.635 million in July, following a three-month period...
Bitcoin is experiencing a minor sell-off, following its local high recorded on August 14 at $48,00, however price is still hovering above a crucial support...
