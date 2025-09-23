DE30 pulls back after failed test of 15,950 pts area
Stocks in Western Europe trade lower DE30 failed to break above local high at 15,950 pts Deutsche Post acquires Hillebrand for €1.5...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมันดิบ น้ำมันดิบยังคงเผชิญแรงกดดันจากความคาดหมายว่าจะมีอุปทานล้นตลาดจนถึงสิ้นปีนี้และต่อไปในปีหน้า ปัจจุบันยังไม่มีสัญญาณภัยคุกคามต่ออุปทานโดยตรง เนื่องจากสหรัฐฯ และยุโรปยังไม่ได้ออกมาตรการคว่ำบาตรเข้มงวดต่อรัสเซีย อิรักได้บรรลุข้อตกลงกับรัฐบาลภูมิภาคเคิร์ด (KRG) ในการกลับมาส่งออกน้ำมันไปตุรกีผ่านท่อที่ผ่านเขตเคิร์ด ในขณะเดียวกัน...
เพิ่มเติม
คริปโตเคอเรนซีเปิดการซื้อขายวันจันทร์ด้วยการร่วงลงอย่างหนัก หลังแรงขายทำให้เกิดการลิควิดกว่า 1.7 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ดัชนีดอลลาร์สหรัฐลดลงมากกว่า 0.2% ในวันนี้ แต่ไม่ได้ช่วยให้ราคาบิทคอยน์ฟื้นตัวได้ ตรงกันข้ามกับราคาทองคำที่พุ่งขึ้นกว่า 1% แตะเหนือ 3,700 ดอลลาร์ต่อออนซ์ ขณะที่บิทคอยน์ไม่สามารถตามแนวโน้มขาขึ้นเดียวกันได้ แม้จะไม่มีปัจจัยชัดเจนที่กดดันตลาด...
เพิ่มเติม
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
เพิ่มเติม
Stocks in Western Europe trade lower DE30 failed to break above local high at 15,950 pts Deutsche Post acquires Hillebrand for €1.5...
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand left rates unchanged at today's meeting. RBNZ ended its QE programme in July and was expected to begin a rate hike...
The stock market fared poorly on Tuesday, the Nasdaq Composite (US100) saw significant losses and dropped 0.93%. Investors remain concerned about...
European markets seen opening flat FOMC minutes in the evening Earnings reports from Nvidia, Target and Cisco Systems In...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.71%, Dow Jones moved 0.79% lower and Nasdaq dropped 0.93%. Russell 2000...
Today's Powell's speech does not cause much excitement in the market, as the Fed chairman did not mention so far anything about tapering or US...
Home Depot (HD.US) stock fell more than 4.5% despite solid second-quarter results. Home improvement retailer earned $4.53 per share, while analysts expected...
US retail declined 1.1% from a month earlier in July, following a revised 0.7% jump in the previous month and compared with analysts' expectations...
Bitcoin price is hovering above a crucial support zone around $45,000 which is additionally strengthened by 50 SMA (green line). On the other hand buyers...
US retail sales well below expectations Walmart (WMT.US) stock slightly lower despite upbeat quarterly figures Roblox (RBLX.US) shares tanked 6%...
Total industrial production in the US increased to 0.9 % in July, easing from a downwardly revised 0.2% growth in June and above market consensus...
US retail sales data for July was released at 1:30 pm BST. Report turned out to be weaker than expected and trigger some moves...
The price of gold has recovered over two-thirds of its recent losses and is approaching $ 1,800 an ounce. The rebound of gold was possible thanks to a...
Gold Gold price rebounds as US yields drop and in spite of strong US dollar Outlook for the future monetary policy in the United States...
European markets trade lower DE30 halts decline at 15,800 pts Siemens and Duerr are considering acquisitions European stock...
Align Technology's second quarter results beat expectations with strong demand for its Invisalign tooth alignment system. The company is benefiting...
NZD dollar plunged during the Asian session today after the first Covid-19 case since February was reported in New Zealand. While it is just a single case,...
European markets set to open lower Fed Chair Powell to speak in the evening US retail sales data for July to be released at 1:30...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. Dow Jones gained 0.31%, S&P 500 added 0.26%, Nasdaq dropped 0.20% and Russell 2000 moved 0.89%...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม