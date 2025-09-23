Daily summary: Equity markets snap a winning streak
Global stock markets fall on Monday Poor data from China weighs on sentiment Gold prices testing $1,790 an ounce Global equity...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมันดิบ น้ำมันดิบยังคงเผชิญแรงกดดันจากความคาดหมายว่าจะมีอุปทานล้นตลาดจนถึงสิ้นปีนี้และต่อไปในปีหน้า ปัจจุบันยังไม่มีสัญญาณภัยคุกคามต่ออุปทานโดยตรง เนื่องจากสหรัฐฯ และยุโรปยังไม่ได้ออกมาตรการคว่ำบาตรเข้มงวดต่อรัสเซีย อิรักได้บรรลุข้อตกลงกับรัฐบาลภูมิภาคเคิร์ด (KRG) ในการกลับมาส่งออกน้ำมันไปตุรกีผ่านท่อที่ผ่านเขตเคิร์ด ในขณะเดียวกัน...
คริปโตเคอเรนซีเปิดการซื้อขายวันจันทร์ด้วยการร่วงลงอย่างหนัก หลังแรงขายทำให้เกิดการลิควิดกว่า 1.7 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ดัชนีดอลลาร์สหรัฐลดลงมากกว่า 0.2% ในวันนี้ แต่ไม่ได้ช่วยให้ราคาบิทคอยน์ฟื้นตัวได้ ตรงกันข้ามกับราคาทองคำที่พุ่งขึ้นกว่า 1% แตะเหนือ 3,700 ดอลลาร์ต่อออนซ์ ขณะที่บิทคอยน์ไม่สามารถตามแนวโน้มขาขึ้นเดียวกันได้ แม้จะไม่มีปัจจัยชัดเจนที่กดดันตลาด...
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
Sonos (SONO.US), speaker and sound accessory company, surged roughly 10% during today’s US trading session. A ruling by US International...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the AUDNZD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the CADJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
US equities fall on Monday US30 below the 50-hour moving average as cyclicals plunge Tesla (TLSA.US) faces a formal safety probe US...
Walmart’s is looking for digital currency and crypto product lead US Treasury to provide clearer crypto tax guidelines Bitcoin popularity...
Copper prices fell more than 2% at the beginning of the week, which may be associated with poor economic data from China. Industrial production for July...
European stock markets trade lower DAX below 16,000 pts German state begins to reduce stake in Lufthansa (LHA.DE) European indices launched...
While market attention is increasingly tied to the US dollar, due a potential tapering, this week's increased volatility may be seen on the AUDNZD...
Stocks in Europe set for lower opening NY Empire State Manufacturing Canada wholesales and manufacturing sales figures Futures markets point...
Stocks in Asia are trading mostly lower. Nikkei fell 1.7%, S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.2%, while Kospi is closed due to a bank holiday. Indices from China...
European and US stocks continue to push higher USD weaker across the board after Michigan data Precious metals supported by weaker...
The Honest Company (HNST.US) is one of the worst performing stocks during today’s US session. Its shares tanked by more than 25% after poor quarterly...
University of Michigan’s preliminary data for August turned out to be a huge miss. The headline consumer sentiment index crashed below Covid-19 crisis...
Major stock indices from Europe and US rose sharply this week after recent US CPI data softened the view that the Federal Reserve may exit monetary stimulus...
US500 and US30 at new record highs University of Michigan’s data for August disappointed Walt Disney soared after strong...
University of Michigan has just released its flash data for August. The headline Michigan Consumer Sentiment came in at 70.2 against expected 81.2 (previously...
MUFG issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry: 110.19 Target:112.50 Stop:...
During today's session, one can observe a continuation of the upward movement on the European stock market. It seems that investors have digested the...
