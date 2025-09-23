MACRO: Inflation sticks at 13-year high
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today that its consumer price index rose 5.4% in July from a year earlier, in line with June’s figure...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมันดิบ น้ำมันดิบยังคงเผชิญแรงกดดันจากความคาดหมายว่าจะมีอุปทานล้นตลาดจนถึงสิ้นปีนี้และต่อไปในปีหน้า ปัจจุบันยังไม่มีสัญญาณภัยคุกคามต่ออุปทานโดยตรง เนื่องจากสหรัฐฯ และยุโรปยังไม่ได้ออกมาตรการคว่ำบาตรเข้มงวดต่อรัสเซีย อิรักได้บรรลุข้อตกลงกับรัฐบาลภูมิภาคเคิร์ด (KRG) ในการกลับมาส่งออกน้ำมันไปตุรกีผ่านท่อที่ผ่านเขตเคิร์ด ในขณะเดียวกัน...
คริปโตเคอเรนซีเปิดการซื้อขายวันจันทร์ด้วยการร่วงลงอย่างหนัก หลังแรงขายทำให้เกิดการลิควิดกว่า 1.7 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ดัชนีดอลลาร์สหรัฐลดลงมากกว่า 0.2% ในวันนี้ แต่ไม่ได้ช่วยให้ราคาบิทคอยน์ฟื้นตัวได้ ตรงกันข้ามกับราคาทองคำที่พุ่งขึ้นกว่า 1% แตะเหนือ 3,700 ดอลลาร์ต่อออนซ์ ขณะที่บิทคอยน์ไม่สามารถตามแนวโน้มขาขึ้นเดียวกันได้ แม้จะไม่มีปัจจัยชัดเจนที่กดดันตลาด...
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 0.447 million barrels in the week ended August 6th, following an 3.626 million barrels decrease in the...
US stocks hit new record highs Inflation in the US remains elevated WW International (WW.US) stock plunges due to slow subscriber growth Coinbase...
Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (SNP.US), more commonly known as Sinopec, took a hit amid recent rout on the Chinese stock exchange. However,...
Bitcoin pulled back from recent highs during yesterday's session however today the price of major cryptocurrency is approaching $46,000 level amid...
The widely watched US CPI inflation for July has just been released. The data came in slightly above expectations as the headline inflation rose to...
DE30 Let’s start today’s analysis with the German index - DAX (DE30). Looking at the daily interval, one can see that the price broke above...
European indices trade mixed DE30 bounces off 33-period EMA on H4 interval ThyssenKrupp drops on free cash flow forecast European...
Release of the US CPI data for July at 1:30 pm BST is a key event of the day. Market expects headline measure to decelerate from 5.4% to 5.3% YoY. Core...
USDJPY is continuing to track higher since last week, building on the rising momentum in Treasury yields, supported by the NFP report on Friday. The pair...
European markets expected to open flat US CPI data in the spotlight Earnings reports from NIO and Blink Charging Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mostly higher. S&P 500 gained 0.10%, Dow Jones added 0.46% and Russell 2000 moved 0.20% higher. Nasdaq...
US Senate approved infrastructure bill European indices extend rally into 7th session Dow and S&P 500 reach new all-time highs Global coffee...
The US Senate passed a bipartisan infrastructure bill worth $ 1.2 billion. The vote was 69 to 30, meaning nearly 20 Republicans backed the bill. It also...
AMC Entertainment (AMC.US) stock surged nearly 8% in premarket, however buyers failed to uphold upward momentum after the start of the session. The movie...
Recently, we can observe mixed sentiment in the US stock market. Let's take a look at the technical situation on the US2000. Looking at the H4 interval,...
US indexes near record highs The Senate could pass a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill today Weak data form the US labour market Kansas...
From a technical point of view, the price of bitcoin bounced off the major resistance at $ 46,500. The purple zone is marked with the 50% Fibonacci retracement...
Oil A lot of uncertainty related to oil demand during a period of OPEC+ supply increase China released part of its strategic oil reserves...
