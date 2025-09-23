BREAKING: GBP strengthens after BOE rate decision
The Bank of England decided to take a wait-and-see approach during its August monetary policy meeting and left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมันดิบ น้ำมันดิบยังคงเผชิญแรงกดดันจากความคาดหมายว่าจะมีอุปทานล้นตลาดจนถึงสิ้นปีนี้และต่อไปในปีหน้า ปัจจุบันยังไม่มีสัญญาณภัยคุกคามต่ออุปทานโดยตรง เนื่องจากสหรัฐฯ และยุโรปยังไม่ได้ออกมาตรการคว่ำบาตรเข้มงวดต่อรัสเซีย อิรักได้บรรลุข้อตกลงกับรัฐบาลภูมิภาคเคิร์ด (KRG) ในการกลับมาส่งออกน้ำมันไปตุรกีผ่านท่อที่ผ่านเขตเคิร์ด ในขณะเดียวกัน...
เพิ่มเติม
คริปโตเคอเรนซีเปิดการซื้อขายวันจันทร์ด้วยการร่วงลงอย่างหนัก หลังแรงขายทำให้เกิดการลิควิดกว่า 1.7 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ดัชนีดอลลาร์สหรัฐลดลงมากกว่า 0.2% ในวันนี้ แต่ไม่ได้ช่วยให้ราคาบิทคอยน์ฟื้นตัวได้ ตรงกันข้ามกับราคาทองคำที่พุ่งขึ้นกว่า 1% แตะเหนือ 3,700 ดอลลาร์ต่อออนซ์ ขณะที่บิทคอยน์ไม่สามารถตามแนวโน้มขาขึ้นเดียวกันได้ แม้จะไม่มีปัจจัยชัดเจนที่กดดันตลาด...
เพิ่มเติม
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
เพิ่มเติม
The Bank of England decided to take a wait-and-see approach during its August monetary policy meeting and left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at...
European stock markets trade higher DE30 breaks above 15,700 pts Bayer announced a $2 billion acquisition European stock...
Monetary policy decision announcement from Bank of England at 12:00 pm BST is a key macro event of the day. BoE is expected to leave rates unchanged. Market...
European markets set to open slightly lower Bank of England to announce policy decision at 12:00 pm BST Virgin Galactic, Moderna...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.46%, Dow Jones declined 0.92% and Russell 2000 slumped 1.23%. Nasdaq gained...
European stocks at record high Fed vice chair Clarida: Taper could begin later this year ADP report weaker than expected US ISM's services...
Job creation at private companies tumbled in July ISM's services index jumped to a new record high During today's session, investors...
One of the most important events of the day was the speech of the Vice President of the Federal Reserve, Richard Clarida. Many traders wondered what tone...
Crude inventories in the US rose by 3.62 million barrels in the week ended July 30, following an 4.089 million decrease in the previous...
Robinhood is among the most heavily traded stocks during today's session. Shares of the trading platform surged 65% to around $77.00 per share...
The ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI for the US jumped to 64.1 in July from 60.1 in the previous month, breaking a fresh record high and beating analysts’...
Disappointing ADP report General Motors (GM.US) shares fell after earnings miss Robinhood (HOOD.US) stock surges as Cathie Wood reveals more...
The average spring wheat yield in North Dakota, the top-producing state, was estimated at 29.1 bushels per acre in late July by the annual Wheat Quality...
ADP report on change in US employment in July was released at 1:15 pm BST. Data was expected to show an increase of 700k jobs following a 692k increase...
US100 Let’s start today’s analysis with the US tech index - Nasdaq (US100). Looking at the H4 interval, one can see that the price broke...
Stocks in Europe trade higher DE30 tests 15,680 pts resistance Commerzbank reports weak Q2 results Stocks in Europe are trading...
The New Zealand dollar is rallying against other major currencies today. Antipodean currency gains following release of stellar quarterly jobs data for...
European market set to open higher US ADP report and services ISM on the agenda Uber, Electronic Arts and General Motors to report...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม