Morning wrap (04.08.2021)
US indices finished yesterday's trading significantly higher. S&P 500 gained 0.82%, Dow Jones added 0.80%, Nasdaq moved 0.55% higher and...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมันดิบ น้ำมันดิบยังคงเผชิญแรงกดดันจากความคาดหมายว่าจะมีอุปทานล้นตลาดจนถึงสิ้นปีนี้และต่อไปในปีหน้า ปัจจุบันยังไม่มีสัญญาณภัยคุกคามต่ออุปทานโดยตรง เนื่องจากสหรัฐฯ และยุโรปยังไม่ได้ออกมาตรการคว่ำบาตรเข้มงวดต่อรัสเซีย อิรักได้บรรลุข้อตกลงกับรัฐบาลภูมิภาคเคิร์ด (KRG) ในการกลับมาส่งออกน้ำมันไปตุรกีผ่านท่อที่ผ่านเขตเคิร์ด ในขณะเดียวกัน...
เพิ่มเติม
คริปโตเคอเรนซีเปิดการซื้อขายวันจันทร์ด้วยการร่วงลงอย่างหนัก หลังแรงขายทำให้เกิดการลิควิดกว่า 1.7 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ดัชนีดอลลาร์สหรัฐลดลงมากกว่า 0.2% ในวันนี้ แต่ไม่ได้ช่วยให้ราคาบิทคอยน์ฟื้นตัวได้ ตรงกันข้ามกับราคาทองคำที่พุ่งขึ้นกว่า 1% แตะเหนือ 3,700 ดอลลาร์ต่อออนซ์ ขณะที่บิทคอยน์ไม่สามารถตามแนวโน้มขาขึ้นเดียวกันได้ แม้จะไม่มีปัจจัยชัดเจนที่กดดันตลาด...
เพิ่มเติม
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
เพิ่มเติม
US indices finished yesterday's trading significantly higher. S&P 500 gained 0.82%, Dow Jones added 0.80%, Nasdaq moved 0.55% higher and...
European equities extended yesterday gains Dow Jones hovers near record high Oil prices continue to move lower Most of the European indices...
Nikola (NKLA.US) stock fell more than 7.0% despite the fact that the electric and hydrogen truck startup posted lower than expected quarterly loss. Company's...
Citi issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:1.1868 Target:1.1700 Stop:...
For the second day in a row, the oil market has seen a sharp pullback. The price of WTI fell again today by nearly 3% below the level of $ 70 per barrel,...
US stocks launched session slightly higher US factory orders beat forecasts Clorox (CLX.US) stock plunges due to weak quarterly figures US...
While the broad US stock market traded lower on Monday, Square Inc (SQ.US) outperformed, gaining over 10%. US fintech company announced a massive buyout...
Following a solid rally at the end of July, Ethereum price pulled back at the beginning of August. The second most famous cryptocurrency is trading over...
European stocks trade mixed DE30 tests resistance at 15,565 pts BMW and Infineon released earnings reports European stock...
Oil prices took a steep dive yesterday in the afternoon, with Brent and WTI dropping more than 3% over 2 hours. There was no clear trigger for the move....
European market expected to open flat US factory orders data and API report on oil stocks Nikola, Lyft and Alibaba to report earnings Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.19%, Dow Jones moved 0.28% lower and Russell 2000 closed 0.48% lower. Nasdaq...
European equities started August in upbeat moods US Senate agrees infrastructure bill draft US ISM manufacturing data came out weaker than expected WTI...
Li Auto (LI.US) stock jumped more than 4% early in the session after the Chinese electric vehicle maker delivered 8,589 vehicles in July, a new monthly...
The ISM Manufacturing PMI decreased to 59.5 in July, the weakest in 6 months, compared to 60.6 in June and below analysts' estimates of 60.9. Today's...
Within the last couple of hours, crude oil prices have been trading under increasing selling pressure. So far, no key information has been published that...
In today's session we observe that the EUR/USD pair is practically stagnant. Although the U.S dollar remains weak against the majors currencies, the...
MUFG issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม