BREAKING: USD sees little reaction to personal spending and inflation data
The core PCE price index, which excludes volatile items such as food and energy and is the Federal Reserve's favorite inflation indicator, rose to...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมันดิบ น้ำมันดิบยังคงเผชิญแรงกดดันจากความคาดหมายว่าจะมีอุปทานล้นตลาดจนถึงสิ้นปีนี้และต่อไปในปีหน้า ปัจจุบันยังไม่มีสัญญาณภัยคุกคามต่ออุปทานโดยตรง เนื่องจากสหรัฐฯ และยุโรปยังไม่ได้ออกมาตรการคว่ำบาตรเข้มงวดต่อรัสเซีย อิรักได้บรรลุข้อตกลงกับรัฐบาลภูมิภาคเคิร์ด (KRG) ในการกลับมาส่งออกน้ำมันไปตุรกีผ่านท่อที่ผ่านเขตเคิร์ด ในขณะเดียวกัน...
เพิ่มเติม
คริปโตเคอเรนซีเปิดการซื้อขายวันจันทร์ด้วยการร่วงลงอย่างหนัก หลังแรงขายทำให้เกิดการลิควิดกว่า 1.7 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ดัชนีดอลลาร์สหรัฐลดลงมากกว่า 0.2% ในวันนี้ แต่ไม่ได้ช่วยให้ราคาบิทคอยน์ฟื้นตัวได้ ตรงกันข้ามกับราคาทองคำที่พุ่งขึ้นกว่า 1% แตะเหนือ 3,700 ดอลลาร์ต่อออนซ์ ขณะที่บิทคอยน์ไม่สามารถตามแนวโน้มขาขึ้นเดียวกันได้ แม้จะไม่มีปัจจัยชัดเจนที่กดดันตลาด...
เพิ่มเติม
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
เพิ่มเติม
The core PCE price index, which excludes volatile items such as food and energy and is the Federal Reserve's favorite inflation indicator, rose to...
Robinhood debuted on Nasdaq stock exchange Shares dropped 8% during the first trading session Company turned profitable in 2020 Stock...
European trade lower on Friday DE30 pulls back to the lower limit of the range Earnings reports from Fresenius, Fresenius Medical...
USDCHF has broken below the neckline of the head and shoulders pattern recently. According to classic technical analysis, this pattern heralds trend reversal...
German GDP data release at 9:00 am BST was a key event of the European session. Report turned out to be a disappointment with growth reaching 1.5% QoQ...
European markets set to open lower Q2 GDP reports from Europe US PCE inflation data to be released at 1:30 pm BST Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.42%, Dow Jones added 0.44% and Nasdaq moved 0.11% higher. Russell 2000 jumped...
European index finished session higher Disappointing macroeconomic data from the US Amazon (AMZN.US) to report earnings after session close European...
Amazon (AMZN.US), the world’s dominant e-commerce company will report earnings today after markets close. Market expects Amazon to report second-quarter...
Robinhood Markets (HOOD.US) shares available at XTB One of the largest public offerings (IPO) this year The IPO of Robinhood Markets' (HOOD.US)...
US GDP growth rate disappoints Initial claims fell less than anticipated The US economy advanced an annualized 6.5% on quarter in Q2 2021,...
Credit Suisse issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
MUFG issued a recommendation for the AUDNZD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
US GDP growth well below market forecasts Facebook (FB.US) warns of significant growth slowdown Amazon (AMZN.US) to report earnings after session...
The US economy grew by 6.5 % in the second quarter, following a 6.4 % expansion in the previous three-month period, below analysts’ estimate...
Inflation rate in Germany jumped to 3.8 % in July, from 2.3% in June. It is the highest level since December 1993. Today's...
The German benchmark index is trading over 0.60% higher on Thursday after bouncing off the 50-day moving average. D1 chart The DE30 could form a...
EURUSD pair returned above $ 1.18 after the US Federal Reserve said that it was in no rush to withdraw stimulus. Today, apart from the US GDP data, investors'...
European markets trade higher ahead of US GDP release DE30 bounces off support at 15,475 pts Airbus gains following forecast upgrade European...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม