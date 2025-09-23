Morning wrap (28.07.2021)
US indices finished yesterday's session lower but managed to recover from daily lows. S&P 500 dropped 0.47%, Dow Jones moved 0.24% lower...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมันดิบ น้ำมันดิบยังคงเผชิญแรงกดดันจากความคาดหมายว่าจะมีอุปทานล้นตลาดจนถึงสิ้นปีนี้และต่อไปในปีหน้า ปัจจุบันยังไม่มีสัญญาณภัยคุกคามต่ออุปทานโดยตรง เนื่องจากสหรัฐฯ และยุโรปยังไม่ได้ออกมาตรการคว่ำบาตรเข้มงวดต่อรัสเซีย อิรักได้บรรลุข้อตกลงกับรัฐบาลภูมิภาคเคิร์ด (KRG) ในการกลับมาส่งออกน้ำมันไปตุรกีผ่านท่อที่ผ่านเขตเคิร์ด ในขณะเดียวกัน...
คริปโตเคอเรนซีเปิดการซื้อขายวันจันทร์ด้วยการร่วงลงอย่างหนัก หลังแรงขายทำให้เกิดการลิควิดกว่า 1.7 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ดัชนีดอลลาร์สหรัฐลดลงมากกว่า 0.2% ในวันนี้ แต่ไม่ได้ช่วยให้ราคาบิทคอยน์ฟื้นตัวได้ ตรงกันข้ามกับราคาทองคำที่พุ่งขึ้นกว่า 1% แตะเหนือ 3,700 ดอลลาร์ต่อออนซ์ ขณะที่บิทคอยน์ไม่สามารถตามแนวโน้มขาขึ้นเดียวกันได้ แม้จะไม่มีปัจจัยชัดเจนที่กดดันตลาด...
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
European stocks extended yesterday losses Chinese regulatory crackdown continued to drag down investors' mood Earnings from Apple, Alphabet...
Chinese companies, which are listed on Wall Street, continue their recent slump during today's session. The announcement of new regulations on the...
US indices are under pressure due to negative news from China, where the government wants to subjugate the technology sector. This time, the authorities...
US stocks launched session lower Tesla posted strong quarterly figures Earnings from Apple, Alphabet and Microsoft after market close US stocks...
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence index increased to 129.1 in July from the previous month's 127.3 and well above market expectations...
Coffee: The price of coffee is at multi-year highs due to the very high risk of weak harvest in Brazil due to low temperatures It is worth remembering...
We are in the midst of a most interesting week of the Wall Street earnings season. All of the US mega-cap companies will report earnings this week. Investors...
The Central Bank of Hungary (MNB) raises interest rates more than expected. The main rate is now 1.2%, while analysts expected a hike to 1.1%, compared...
Trade Desk recently launched its Solimar platform to take measurable advertising to a whole new level. The delay in disavowing cookies has allowed...
Facts: Price bounced off the major support despite Amazon denied cryptocurrencies payments rumors Tesla conducted no digital asset purchases sales...
In this article: New regulations hit Chinese stocks CHNComp in bear market despite euphoria on Wall Street How to gain exposure to China “Be...
European markets trade lower but off daily lows DE30 climbs back above 15,475 pts area Duerr surges on full-year forecast upgrade European...
Chinese tech sell-off begins to spill over to other parts of the world. European stock markets launched today's trading lower with German DAX (DE30)...
Chinese indices have been underperforming massively over the past 3 sessions. CHNComp dropped almost 12% compared to Thursday's close. Crackdown on...
European markets seen opening lower Conference Board COnsumer Confidence index for July Earnings from Apple, Alphabet and Microsoft Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 and Dow Jones gained 0.24% each, Russell 2000 added 0.33% and Nasdaq finished flat Moods...
Cryptocurrencies are on the rise again Mixed sentiment in the stock market US dollar weakest among G8 currencies While the volatility in traditional...
During today's session, we can observe the weakness of the dollar against the Swiss franc, as a result of which the USDCHF currency pair fell by almost...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the NZDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
